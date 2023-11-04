'It was quite a bold step to run' - Victtorino sports Secretariat silks to victory for Venetia Williams

History was made at Ascot on Saturday with the famous Secretariat silks carried for the first time over fences and, thanks to the victory of Victtorino in the Sodexo Gold Cup, the colours of 'Big Red' now have a 100 per cent strike-rate in that discipline.

The blue and white chequerboard colours have been resurrected on the Flat this year thanks to the exploits of Silver Sword and could become an increasing presence on racecourses in Britain.

The colours now belong to Martians Racing, made up of US-based Linda Mars – from the family behind Mars Bars and who picked up the Secretariat silks in a charity auction – and Richard Ware, who timed his latest visit to Britain perfectly to see Victtorino score for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.

The winner loomed large on the shoulders of the leaders rounding the home bend and, despite making a mess of the last fence, was left unchallenged after the independent falls of Unanswered Prayers and Yeah Man at the same obstacle.

"That was a joy to ride," said an ecstatic Deutsch. "I don't know if he was getting lonely at the last but that's the only one he didn't jump, but I picked him up from the back of it and he was quickly back up to his running speed. He was a lovely ride and there are lots of races for him."

Despite having plenty of experience in France, Victtorino was making just his second start for Williams, who once again showed her prowess with staying chasers.

"I'm really excited," said the trainer. "He's only five and it was quite a bold step to run. Initially when Andrea Brereton [Martians Racing syndicate manager] had mentioned this race a few weeks ago because Richard was going to be here, I thought it was a bit steep but when the entries were closing I thought we'd pop him in. I said to Charlie there was no pressure and it was a joy to watch."

Brereton added: "I'm thrilled for Richard and Linda. They have six horses in training now and really care about their horses. They're not aiming to be massive players but they want to have nice horses who give fun days out."



Boothill tonic for Fry

Harry Fry was overcome with emotion after Boothill made a classy return to action with success in the 2m1f premier handicap.

It has been a tough month for the trainer, with his wife Ciara spending ten days in intensive care in October after suffering a liver injury and internal bleeding after being kicked by a horse. Having returned home, she was then rushed back to hospital for a further two days and seeing one of her favourites in the winner's enclosure brought Fry close to tears.

"Ciara is a big part of what we do," said Fry. "She's doing well now and Boothill is one of her favourite horses, so it's great he's gone and done this today and I'm delighted for her more than anything.

"She spent ten days in ICU and was then home for a week but unfortunately she had to go back in for another 48 hours. She was home last Saturday lunchtime to watch the racing, but it's going to take a good while.

"The prognosis for a full recovery is good. The liver damage was the serious injury. She just needs time and you can't cheat that. It's been a tough few weeks but days like today mean a lot."

On plans for Boothill, Fry added: "It's a great start to the season and sets us up nicely, but it gives us a headache. He's in the Hurst Park back here but the handicapper is going to have his say no doubt. It's either run there or step up into Graded company."



Derham in dreamland

Harry Derham is no stranger to the number one spot at Ascot from his days as assistant trainer to Paul Nicholls but it was clear to see what the first winner under his own name at the royal racecourse meant after Sir Psycho made his first start for Derham a winning one in the 2m3f handicap chase for novices.

Derham spoke of his fond memories of riding former Champion Chase winner Dodging Bullets at home during his days at Ditcheat and the fact Sir Psycho carried the same silks of owner Sir Martin Broughton and friends was the icing on the cake.

"Ascot is a very special track and it's brilliant to get my first winner here on a big day like this," said Derham. "I've known Martin and the group who own him for a very long time and I was saying in the paddock before that just to have a runner in his colours was extremely cool and to have a winner in them is very special."

With a full house of 51 horses at his new base near Lambourn, Derham is set to be busy in the coming weeks. "Things are going well but the next month will tell me a lot," the trainer added. "This win tells me they're pretty fit and I'm looking forward to the season now."

