'I was more concerned with the loose one' - Sean O'Connor scores on No No Tonic in eventful opener

Sean O'Connor avoided a dramatic incident in the opening 2m3f handicap hurdle to strike on No No Tonic .

O'Connor was left in front on the Mark Gillard-trained mare after leader Play By The Rules ran out under Ella Herbison and crashed through the rails turning for home after the third-last.

Herbison walked away from the incident unscathed while the loose Play By The Rules stuck to the inner chase track, allowing No No Tonic to score by a length and a half.

"I've seen this mare run a few times and she's very honest when she's in front anyway, so that was never really my worry," O'Connor told Racing TV. "I was more concerned with the loose one."

The 24-year-old amateur is based with Dan Skelton and after recording his fourth success on his first ride for Gillard, added: "I'm in with good people with Dan and Harry.

"Myself and Fergus [Gillard] have been good friends for a few years and I've been begging him to get his old man to give me a ride, so I'm glad I could get one and ride a winner for them."

It was an eventful contest for amateur riders and conditionals, with Olive Nicholls given a two-day ban for careless riding for a separate incident on the first circuit when the stewards deemed she allowed her mount A Mere Bagatelle to shift into the path of No No Tonic.

Rocket romp

Ryan's Rocket was second to subsequent Grade 2 runner-up Fiercely Proud on his hurdling debut at Taunton in December but went one better at the same track under Paddy Brennan in the 2m½f novice hurdle.

The success was the start of a double for trainer Fergal O'Brien, whose Wolf Prince landed the feature 2m½f handicap hurdle.

