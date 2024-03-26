Richard Hannon: 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion is one of the most exciting horses we've had in a long time

Richard Hannon believes Britain's leading 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion is one of the most exciting horses he has trained, although he warned the weather would determine if his stable star has a run before his Classic bid.

The son of Blue Point is a best-price 7-1 second-favourite with Coral for the Qipco-sponsored Group 1 on May 4 following a juvenile campaign in which he won three of his four starts. His only defeat came when third on unsuitable soft ground in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster in September.

Rosallion bounced back when impressively beating subsequent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Unquestionable in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp the following month, and stepped up his 2,000 Guineas preparations with a racecourse gallop at Kempton on Tuesday. The outing left Hannon thrilled, but he remains uncertain as to whether Rosallion will run before the big race.