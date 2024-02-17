'It's been pretty magical. I'm on cloud nine' - Saffie Osborne follows historic Meydan win with Qatar victory

Saffie Osborne has enjoyed a brilliant 24 hours in the saddle as she added victory in Qatar with Emaraaty Ana in the Dukhan Sprint in Doha on Saturday to becoming the first female jockey to ride a winner in Meydan on Friday.

Osborne, 21, expressed her delight at riding winners again having returned from a spell on the sidelines last month after tearing knee ligaments in a fall at the beginning of October.

She said: "I’ve only been back riding three weeks now and it’s hard when you’ve been out all winter because people have slotted into positions on the all-weather that you would’ve probably been in, but I would've taken all the injuries for what’s happened in the past 24 hours because it's been pretty magical, and I'm on cloud nine.

"These are the days you do the hard slog for every day. It was a fairly gruelling three months on the sidelines, but these days remind you why you do it."

Osborne gave the eight-year-old a confident ride on his second start for her father Jamie's yard, as the pair held off the Oisin Murphy-ridden Monsieur Noir by a head.

She said: "That was awesome. He was probably a little keen early but I got a breather into him around the bend, and he’s such a tough, competitive horse and he saw it out well."

Saffie Osborne: at Al Rayyan in Doha after winning on Ouzo at Meydan on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Osborne's victory followed a history-making success at Meydan on Friday when she produced a spectacular ride on the inside rail on Ouzo , also trained by her father, in the 1m1f Lord Glitters Handicap, denying the Godolphin duo of Highbank and First Sight.

Speaking before the action in Doha on Saturday morning, she said: "It's a dream come true to have ridden a winner there and hopefully it's the first of many.

"I didn't really think about the historic part of it. It's always somewhere I've wanted to ride winners because I've grown up watching Dad train plenty of good horses who have won there.

"I've been really lucky to have had more high-profile winners in the last year or so of my career, so to get a big one like that for Dad was really special."

