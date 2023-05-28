Racing Post logo
15:55 Uttoxeter

'I feel there's even more to come' - trainer Sarah Humphrey delighted with stable star Gloire D'athon

Sarah Humphrey's delighted with Gloire D'athon
Sarah Humphrey delighted with Gloire D'athonCredit: Hugh Routledge
Play12 ran
15:55 Uttoxeter2m 4f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Gloire D'athon
    fav5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    12Quid Pro Quo
    6/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Killer Clown
    22/1

Gloire D'athon continued on his steep upward curve when making it five wins from his last six runs with victory in the feature 2m4f Clarke Chase.

The Sarah Humphrey-trained seven-year-old has continued to improve since going chasing, rising a total of 19lb over the past 11 months.

Bought for £15,000 at the Goffs UK September horses-in-training sale, he has become a stable star for Humphrey, who trains at Yen Hall Farm in West Wratting, Cambridgeshire.

Humphrey said: "He's a great horse for a small yard. We got him from Cheveley Park and when he came to us he was lacking confidence. We ran him in a few hurdle races and he always jumped his hurdles like fences, so we decided to go chasing. He's grown in confidence with every run.

"I'm absolutely delighted. We targeted this race after Sandown and I feel there's even more to come. Every time he wins and goes up in the weights I think we might struggle, and then he proves me wrong.

"He keeps surprising me, we're aiming him at the Summer Plate at Market Rasen providing the ground isn't firm."

Bens combine

Ooh Betty, trained by Ben Clarke, made it back-to-back wins when landing the 2m4f mares' novice hurdle under Ben Jones.

A winner at Ludlow last time out, the five-year-old made the journey from Clarke's yard in Dorset worthwhile.

"I'm chuffed with that, she's taken another nice step forward there," Clarke told Sky Sports Racing. "It was a clever ride. Ben was patient and delivered her with one sustained run from the last hurdle.

"Ben was glad to get back on board today and grab a win."

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 28 May 2023Last updated 18:41, 28 May 2023
