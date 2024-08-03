'I feel better than ever' - Cieren Fallon 's flying form since injury comeback continues with a double

Cieren Fallon continued a flying start since returning from injury with a Doncaster double raising his tally to four since his comeback on Monday.

Fallon said he felt "fitter and stronger" after hitting the gym during his recovery from a broken back and he pushed out Monomyth to a half-length win in the 6f nursery for Ollie Sangster.

Fallon then partnered Waleefy , a half-brother to Baaeed and Hukum, to his second career win in the feature 7f handicap for William Haggas. It came after he enjoyed winners at Redcar on Wednesday and Nottingham on Thursday.

The two-time champion apprentice told Sky Sports Racing: "This week couldn't have gone any better. I say it all the time but I'm so lucky to be a part of such a strong stable. I wouldn't be as successful without Mr Haggas and Maureen, who have supported me since day one.

"I feel great, better than ever. I lost six pounds when I was off and, while mentally it was tough, when you ride horses like this it turns it around."

Waleefy came home strongest under a patient ride from Fallon, finishing two lengths clear of Oligopoly to justify 11-8 favouritism.

"He's maturing throughout the campaign," Fallon added. "He seems to be improving all the time and things went right for him, even if the ground was a little quick. Going up to a mile should suit and he's exciting."

Read these next:

'What a day for a local boy' - Get It makes all to win the Stewards' Cup at 40-1 in race dominated by high-drawn horses

'I'd love to go for the Melbourne Cup' - Henry de Bromhead reveals ambitious aim for Lillie Langtry winner Term Of Endearment

Align The Stars 'bang on track' for Gold Cup after front-running success justifies Charlie Johnston's faith

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.