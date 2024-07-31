'It was mentally harder than physically' - Cieren Fallon back in the winners a month after breaking back

Cieren Fallon enjoyed his first winner since returning from a back injury when helping Cognisance make a successful debut in the 7f fillies’ novice.

Fallon spent four weeks on the sidelines after breaking his back in two places when unshipped from Nanna Western after crossing the winning line at Windsor at the start of July.

After the William Haggas-trained three-year-old scored by three-and-a-half lengths, Fallon told Racing TV: "It was a long month. It was mentally harder than physically, watching everyone else jump on your rides.”

The Group 1-winning rider returned to the action at Southwell on Monday and credited the staff at Newmarket’s Peter O'Sullevan House for his rapid return. “To get me back on the track within a month of breaking my back in two places is all credit to them really,” said the 25-year-old.

“The boss [Haggas] has stuck by me. As soon as I had my first day back, he gave me four rides and today I’ve repaid him. It’s my 100th winner for him, so it meant a lot, this winner.”

Dual Group 1 winner Dreamloper got off the mark in the same contest as Cognisance in 2020 and on the prospects of the daughter of Sea The Stars, Fallon added: “I definitely think she’s black type.”

Diablo delivers on debut

Diablo Rojo is entered in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy and made a successful debut over the same course and distance as that October Listed event under David Egan.

The Amo Racing-owned son of Pinatubo cost 325,000 guineas as a yearling and provided trainer Raphael Freire with a winner from his first runner at the track in the 6f novice.

