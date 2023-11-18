'His class kicked in' - Facile Vega 3-1 for the Arkle after impressive chase debut win

Much was expected of Grade 1 winner Facile Vega on his chase debut and he duly delivered when stretching three and three-quarter lengths clear of Inthepocket in a quality running of the 2m1f beginners' chase.

The six-year-old, who was second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, was making his first start since landing the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown festival in April and was sent off the 8-15 favourite for Willie Mullins.

After a mistake at the first fence, he settled into a prominent position behind runaway leader Saint Felicien, but it was when rider Paul Townend allowed his partner to take closer order at the fourth-last that his jumping improved. He was especially good two out and was neat at the final fence with the race safely in the bag, with Townend confident there would be improvement to follow.

He said: "It was a messy race to ride in and he just wasn't concentrating early, but he popped away grand. He started racing coming down the straight. I love the way he stood off the second-last and he was clever at the last. His class kicked in.

"All of ours are coming on for a run and to do what he did there was good. I would say he's maturing mentally and physically – he was very well-behaved today."

Coral cut Facile Vega to to 3-1 (from 4) for the Arkle at Cheltenham in March.

Bob Olinger revitalised as De Bromhead claims Grade 2 double

It might be too early to say Bob Olinger is back, but one of the stars of Henry de Bromhead's stable showed signs of a revival with a convincing victory in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle.

This was more like the Bob Olinger of old, who travelled strongly and closed up between horses before the final flight.

Last season, or even the season before, a momentum-jarring mistake at the last would have cost him, especially with last year's winner Zanahiyr for company from the final flight, but the eight-year-old picked up for Rachael Blackmore on the climb to the line to score by a length going away.

Bob Olinger (right) claims the Lismullen Hurdle from Zanahiyr Credit: Caroline Norris

"He's one of the best horses I've ever trained and it's lovely to see him back, he was brilliant," said De Bromhead.

"Last year was tough. We stopped with him in January, and there's nobody to thank more for getting him back here than Robbie Power. He did a lot of work with him through the summer and to the start of this season. He came back to us looking amazing.

"He stayed at it really well. When Zanahiyr came back at us I thought it was a repeat of last year, but it was lovely to see him do what he did.

"I loved the way he did that and hopefully he's come back to where he was. We needed to see him back first before thinking of future plans so we'll see."

De Bromhead and Blackmore struck in the following race with Captain Guinness , who impressed in landing the Grade 2 Bar One Racing Fortria Chase for the second year in a row.

The eight-year-old jumped superbly throughout, and the manner in which he picked up and left his rivals behind would suggest a Grade 1 success might not be beyond him this season.

De Bromhead said: "He jumped brilliantly. I thought that was the best performance I've seen from him for a while and I love the way he picked up to the line. He was getting lengths at nearly every fence.

"I entered him in the Tingle Creek and we'll definitely consider it."

Treble for Elliott

Gordon Elliott recorded a treble on the card, headlined by a one-two in the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle.

Despite making a mistake at the last, the Sam Ewing-ridden What's Up Darling , a maiden over hurdles, got back up in a thriller to deny stablemate Dee Capo, who had hung badly in the back straight for Jack Kennedy and looked at one stage as though he would be pulled up.

Elliott said: "The winner is a speed horse but I thought the second horse was unlucky. Jack said he tried to run out down the far side. He gave away a lot of lengths, but we had first and second so we can't complain."

The trainer also landed the opening maiden hurdle with Stellar Story and the 2m handicap hurdle with Fortunedefortunata .

