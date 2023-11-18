'He could be the real deal' - Burdett Road cut to 7-1 favourite for Triumph Hurdle after mighty trial success at Cheltenham

Burdett Road became the new favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after a breathtaking success in the JCB-sponsored trial.

The James Owen-trained runner was successful at Royal Ascot this summer and showed he is an emerging force over jumps with a stylish display under Harry Cobden.

Paddy Power cut him to 7-1 (from 20) for the juvenile championship in March after he won the Grade 2 by six and a half lengths.

Owen admitted to some concerns about Burdett Road's chance after overnight rain turned the ground soft but he was able to dream big after a stunning performance that gave him a first Cheltenham winner.

The Newmarket trainer said: "The Triumph will be the aim now. It's exciting. When he gets good ground he'll be the real deal.

"We learned a bit more about him there. We had to ride him like that. When the rain came last night I thought 'oh my God' but he's a fair animal. He's learned a lot and he'll be exciting come March."

Burdett Road comes home six and a half lengths clear in the Grade 2 JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick

It was only the second start over hurdles for the Gredley family's three-year-old, who had won easily 13 days earlier at Huntingdon. Burdett Road boasted a high level of form on the Flat, having won the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot before finishing third in the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes in August when trained by Michael Bell.

Owen added: "He's settled and jumped better. He's tough for a Flat horse and he's got plenty of guts. I knew he'd keep coming. Harry's a lot cooler than me because I'd been so nervous. I loved it.

"This is massive. We've brought a few hunter chasers here in the past and gone home thinking how hard it is to win here. To get the job done is brilliant. We're loving the game, we've got a great team and we're proving we can do the job. I'd love to get more horses."

Best Buddy

Buddy One emerged as a potential Stayers' Hurdle candidate after landing the 3m handicap hurdle for Paul and Jack Gilligan, whose 7lb claim reduced the burden of carrying top weight.

He was recording back-to-back victories after striking at Galway last month and could be upped to Grade 1 level next for the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on December 3.

Paul Gilligan said: “I didn’t think he'd be beaten today. His Galway run last time was really good. He's gone out of handicaps now.

"Depending how he comes out of today he'll go for the Hatton’s Grace. You meet Willie [Mullins] and Gordon [Elliott] wherever you go, but this is so special."

Broadway hit

Broadway Boy could be aimed at the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day following his victory in the Listed 3m½f novice chase. He was introduced at 20-1 for the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival with Coral.

Broadway Boy: smart winner for Nigel Twiston-Davies Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who also saddled runner-up Weveallbeencaught, said: "It looks like he stays all day, but I think we'll keep at three miles for the moment as he seems to have a bit of speed.”

Cromwell strikes again

Gavin Cromwell kept his place as Cheltenham's top trainer this season after taking his tally to four with Hascoeur Clermont in the 3m1f amateur jockeys' handicap chase. It comes after the Irish trainer enjoyed a treble at the two-day October meeting.

Baby boom

Willie Mullins recorded his first winner at this meeting in 11 years when Baby Kate , out of Grade 1-winning mare Augusta Kate, landed the Listed mares' bumper in impressive fashion under Brian Hayes.

Read these next . . .

'I just love this horse - he's genuine, honest and tough' - Stage Star survives dramatic final-fence error to score in style

Facile Vega 3-1 for the Arkle after impressive chase debut win in hot race at Navan

'It's about the next hundred' - Sean Bowen has no intentions of slowing down after reaching a century of winners

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.