'He's shown a lot of speed at home' - Burke leaves Royal Ascot door open for Cuban Slide after blistering win

Karl Burke will consider Royal Ascot for Cuban Slide after his smart debut effort saw him finish nine lengths clear of stablemate Making Dreams in the opening 5f novice.

A 57,000gns purchase as a yearling, the Havana Grey colt made a slow start and found himself a few lengths behind Zachary and Pumpkin Pie. However, he produced a powerful turn of foot in the final stages to get off the mark at the first attempt under Sam James.

Speaking to Racing TV, Burke said: “He’s shown a lot of speed at home, but hasn’t always finished his gallops out quite as well as he should.

“I was quite surprised he was left behind in the first furlong but it’s probably done us a favour because the front two [Zachary and Pumpkin Pie] went very hard.”

When asked about future plans, Burke did not rule out the possibility of next month's royal meeting for Cuban Slide.

He added: “He’s a smart colt. I haven’t given thought but he’s certainly on that basis at least a Windsor Castle horse.”

James then brought up a double when Bicep held on late to win the 7f handicap and take his record to 3-3 at the track. The jockey then completed a hat-trick when teaming up with Burke again as Forgetmenotblue won the 2m handicap.

Solid track record

Sheikh Maz Mahood recorded a second course-and-distance victory for Declan Carroll when landing the 5f handicap.

Ridden by Zak Wheatley, who has partnered the four-year-old for each of his three wins, Sheikh Maz Mahood finished clear of Mereside Angel in second.

Carroll was celebrating an across-the-card double as Laakhof justified favouritism in the 5f handicap at Catterick.

