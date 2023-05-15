Racing Post logo
15:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)

'He's very much a horse to follow' - Tate ready to wait it out with smart winner Majestic Warrior

James Tate: happy to stay patient with Majestic Warrior
James Tate: happy to stay patient with Majestic WarriorCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play4 ran
15:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)1m 4f Flat
Distance: 1m 4fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Majestic Warrior
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Intricacy
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Loving Feeling
    3/1

James Tate is happy to play the waiting game with Majestic Warrior, who made it two wins from three starts when landing the 1m4f novice stakes.

A son of Churchill, the three-year-old colt stormed to a five-length success under Neil Callan. Although he has progressed since his winning debut in January, the trainer is in no hurry to rush any further development.

He said: “We think he’s a good horse, a pattern horse, but I don’t think he’s mentally there yet. We’ll slow down his progression and take it step by step, hopefully then he can improve with each race.

“He’s got a lovely pedigree, but it’s probably one that gets better with age and experience. He’s very much a horse to follow rather than putting him in a big race next time out.”

Majestic Warrior’s only defeat came at Newmarket last time out, but the form of that race has worked out well with the winner Waipiro going close in the Derby trial at Lingfield last weekend.

Tate added: “He did well in the middle of that race but I think he got a bit lost when running down to the Dip. He's still a little bit green and babyish, so he’ll take a few runs to show the potential we think he has at home.”

Trip worthwhile

Jockey Daniel Muscutt took advantage of his rides on the card as he completed a 114-1 double, headlined by Absolutelyflawless causing a shock in the opening 6f handicap.

Trained by David Loughnane, the 22-1 shot denied Due Date by a neck before Muscutt steered Mariamne to success in the following 5f maiden fillies’ stakes.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 17:40, 15 May 2023
icon
