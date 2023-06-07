'He's not too shabby and can do both codes well' - O'Brien eyes big Flat meetings for Dancila

Fergal O’Brien could be tempted by Royal Ascot or Glorious Goodwood for Dancila following his victory in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old, who took his record to two from four over hurdles since joining O’Brien’s yard, was a solid player on the Flat when based with Jim Bolger in Ireland, winning three of his 12 starts.

It is that versatility that means O'Brien may look at some of the bigger Flat meetings for Dancila this summer.

O’Brien said: "I wouldn’t be against running him back on the Flat if we can get into something at Royal Ascot or Glorious Goodwood.

"He's not too shabby and I think he can do both codes well. I think we’ll play between hurdles and the Flat, but you won’t see him at Uttoxeter in the winter or Chepstow in December.

"He's very ground dependent and likes good, good to firm ground. Paddy [Brennan, jockey] said he jumped brilliantly off it and I’m really happy."

Chief Black Robe then completed a double for the trainer when landing the 2m5f novice handicap chase under Tom Broughton.

O'Brien, who enjoyed a career-best tally of 141 winners last season, has 21 this term and added: "Fingers crossed everything is going well and long may that last. You’re only as good as your last winner so you have to keep moving forward."

Welcome return

Sylvies Dance made a successful return to action under rules when denying odds-on favourite Basford by a head in the opening 2m5½f novice hurdle.

Trained by Kayley Woollacott, the nine-year-old mare was last seen finishing second in a point-to-point contest at Bonvilston last month. Before that, she appeared at Chepstow in a maiden hurdle in March 2021 under the supervision of Paul Nicholls.

