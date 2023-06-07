The best of the Irish juveniles heading to Royal Ascot according to Racing Post Ratings

The excitement for Royal Ascot is building with the big meeting just under two weeks away. Here we take a look at the best of the Irish juveniles from the Flat season and consider their credentials for the leading two-year-old races . . .

River Tiber holds strong claims in the Coventry Credit: Patrick McCann

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Odds: 3-1 Coral (Coventry Stakes)

Racing Post Rating: 107

Form

This son of Wootton Bassett made a statement on debut when bolting up by ten lengths at Navan, and followed up with an authoritative victory in the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race at Naas.

Hailing from the all conquering Aidan O'Brien yard, this two-year-old colt is a best priced 3-1 with Coral for the Coventry Stakes and could face the likes of the George Boughey-trained Asadna.

O'Brien has won the Coventry Stakes a record nine times and this 480,000gns purchase holds leading claims to make it ten.

What they said

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: “It was a good strong pace today on good ground and before Ascot it’s very important that they do that. Ryan [Moore] had to catch a hold of him and make him get down and stretch, he would have learned an awful lot and he was very happy with him. We were delighted.

"He’s always shown loads, but very much always on the bridle doing his work and before you go to Ascot you have to take them off it and teach them. Hopefully that’s the job done for him now.”



Givemethebeatboys

Givemethebeatboys may drop back in trip at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Odds: 14-1 (Coventry Stakes), 14-1 (Norfolk Stakes)

Racing Post Rating: 105

Form

This son of Bungle Inthejungle was declared a non-runner twice due to unsuitable ground before making his debut but he has gone on to win his first two races at Navan and the Curragh.

He got up in the final strides at the Curragh to land the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes, a race won last year by Blackbeard who subsequently finished fourth in the Coventry Stakes, while Caravaggio did the Marble Hill and Coventry Stakes double in 2016.

He earned a Racing Post Rating of 105 at the Curragh and connections are keeping their options open with regards to a Royal Ascot target. He may go for the Coventry over six furlongs or drop back for the Norfolk run over five.

What they said

Kate Harrington, assistant trainer: "He was very professional and he outbattled them to the line. He learned a lot at Navan and he will be even more competitive when we go to Ascot."

Shane Foley, jockey: "I think he's a good horse, he's very straightforward and a pleasure to ride. He'll go to Ascot on the back of that and he'll be even better on quicker ground."

Noche Magica

Trainer: Paddy Twomey

Odds: 16-1 (Norfolk Stakes)

Racing Post Rating: 104

Form

Trained by Paddy Twomey, he started well at Cork when winning his first start by three and three-quarter lengths. This son of Night of Thunder finished a close second next time up in the Marble Hill Stakes after attempting to make all, only to be caught late on by Givemethebeatboys.

Connections are keen to drop back in trip following that effort and he is a general 16-1 chance for the Norfolk Stakes. Twomey has a growing representation and although he has yet to have a winner at Ascot, Sonaiyla did finish sixth in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at the royal meeting in 2021.

What they said

Paddy Twomey, trainer: “He won well over five furlongs at Cork and he shows us that blistering speed at home. The Marble Hill was a fact-finding mission. He travelled and did everything right. He got to the front and just got passed late on. His mother [Pious Alexander] is a half-sister to Dandy Man and the family is all speed. I’d say we will go for the Norfolk.

“I was the most disappointed man at the Curragh but going forward, he probably did me a favour. I would have run him in the Coventry if he had won, but now we will go for the Norfolk."

Navassa Island

Trainer: Michael O'Callaghan

Odds: 10-1 Sky Bet (Albany Stakes)

Racing Post Rating: 101

Form

This daughter of Territories was pitched in deep on debut in a Group 3 at Naas. She created a striking impression that day and was arguably unlucky to lose and she was denied a clear run.

She earned a RPR of 101 on debut, the highest rating given to a two-year-old filly on her first run since Hermana Estrella won this race on debut in 2021.

She is a best priced 10-1 with Sky Bet for the Albany Stakes at the royal meeting and should improve plenty for that initial racecourse experience.

What they said

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer: “She is a lovely filly. We thought she had plenty of talent at home and pitched her in the deep end. She just figured things out a fraction too late, but maybe she is better off not winning first time out.

“She’ll probably go straight for the Albany now in different colours. She’ll run for Ama Zing Team and stays with us.”

