'He's loving life and I'm thrilled with him' - Nick Alexander closes in on career-best season after double

A double on the card saw Nick Alexander move a step closer to achieving a career-best tally for winners in a season.

The Kinneston-based trainer moved on to 34 winners for the campaign and now sits just one behind the figure he amassed two seasons ago. The veteran Up Helly Aa King kickstarted the double when beating younger opposition in the 2m7½f handicap chase, before Atlantic Dancer held on by a neck to land the 2m2f mares' handicap hurdle. Both winners were ridden by conditional Bruce Lynn.

Alexander said: "I'm obviously thrilled with both of them, and they'll be on career-high marks next week. I'm particularly thrilled with Up Helly Aa King, because at 13 it's always nice when a horse can pull it out and beat horses four, five and six years younger. He's been a great servant and seems to love his racing.

"He's had a great campaign and that will be it for now. Whether we run him again next season we're not sure, but you'd be tempted to do so. I'll have to see what the handicapper does, but he's loving life and I'm thrilled with him."

It was not all plain sailing as Lynn had to keep his balance when the saddle appeared to slip approaching the final fence.

"I was very nervous," added Alexander. "The saddle slipped off at the last fence and I'm not quite sure why."

Alexander's afternoon ended on a sour note when Kellermann, one of two runners in the closing bumper for the trainer, broke down on the first circuit causing the race to be voided.

Nichol notches

Jockey Craig Nichol also posted a double, headlined by the Ewan Whillans-trained Kingston Bridge causing a 16-1 shock in the 2m5f handicap hurdle series final.

Nichol had struck earlier on the card when steering Both Barrels to success for Donald Whillans in the 2m6½f handicap hurdle.

