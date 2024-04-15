The Front Page: a comprehensive debrief of the 2024 Grand National

This week's edition of The Front Page is a Grand National special as Lee Mottershead, Peter Scargill and Maddy Playle combine for a comprehensive debrief of the sport's greatest race.

As well as analysing I Am Maximus's runaway success, the team debate the strengths and weaknesses of this year's contest and assess the Grand National's future in light of a renewal in which 21 horses finished and, thankfully, none fell.

The programme also looks back at the rest of the Aintree festival and looks forward to the final two weeks of a gripping trainers' championship battle. On top of all that, there are even horses to follow for the new Flat season.

Watch The Front Page here



Read these next:

I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air

'Unbelievable' I Am Maximus storms to 2024 Grand National glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Confirmations for Saturday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr - including six potential runners for Willie Mullins

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.