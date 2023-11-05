'He's definitely a Triumph Hurdle horse' - Royal Ascot hero Burdett Road dazzles on hurdles debut

Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road made a sparkling jumps debut in the 2m juvenile hurdle, which left Harry Cobden believing he is already a Triumph Hurdle contender.

The three-year-old landed the Golden Gates Stakes in June when trained by Michael Bell, and he was last seen finishing third in a Group 3 for that trainer at Windsor in August.

Now with James Owen and sent off the 4-9 favourite, he made a perfect start to his new code and cantered clear to win by 12 lengths under Cobden.

"He's a very good horse. He's done a lot of things wrong there, but still won with his head in his chest," Cobden told Racing TV. "It wasn't the world's greatest juvenile hurdle, but when he hit the front he danced away. He's got a good brain on him.

"I had so much horse left under me. He's definitely a Triumph Hurdle horse anyway, I'm confident of that."

Burdett Road (right): a Royal Ascot winner in June Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Paddy Power were unchanged at 33-1 with Burdett Road for the Triumph, but Coral were more impressed and cut him to 20-1 (from 33). He could head to Cheltenham later this month for a trial for that Festival contest.

Cobden added: "There's the juvenile hurdle at Cheltenham in just under two weeks and we were discussing whether to go for it or not – I'd say definitely run.

"The way he travelled through this race took the freshness off him, but he hasn't had a race today. It'll take a smart one to beat him."

Cobden enjoyed a double on his 25th birthday when Mofasa landed the 2m7½f novice handicap chase.

Read these next:

'The King George will be a different ball game' - Paul Nicholls defiant after Bravemansgame defeat to Gentlemansgame

Caoilin Quinn 'speechless' as Botox Has digs deep to provide conditional rider with his biggest win at Wetherby

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more