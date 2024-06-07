'We had to go for it' - William Muir thrilled as Ebt's Guard breaks his maiden at the tenth attempt

William Muir was thrilled that a plan paid off when Ebt’s Guard ended a nine-race winless run with a first success in the mile maiden.

The three-year-old had been unfortunate not to get off the mark at Sandown last time out when beaten a head into second, but Muir stayed patient and had this race in mind for his next assignment.

Muir, who trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, said: "I saw this race as an opportunity not to be missed. He’s in such good form and I said we had to go for it. He’s done it how I expected him to do it."

Ebt’s Guard was bought for 5,000gns in 2022 and Muir knew he had a good horse on his hands.

He said: "I picked him up at the yearling sales and I loved him from the moment I got him. I didn’t realise I’d get him so cheap.

"The owner [Jayant Pindolia] has three horses with me and he’s had a winner and two seconds. It’s his first venture into racing and I’m really pleased."

It was a fourth victory from the yard's last ten runners, and Muir added: "They’re in good form again now and long may that continue because we know what this game is about, one minute you’re flying and the next people are asking where you’ve gone."

Hat-trick hero

Jockey Callum Rodriguez enjoyed a memorable day in the saddle when riding a 392-1 treble.

The first leg came on board the Rebecca Menzies-trained Golden Rainbow , who denied Jacquelina from landing a five-timer in the 5f handicap. Rodriguez then partnered Kings Merchant to success in division two of the 6f handicap for Ed Bethell, before Profitable Edge scored in the following 5f fillies' handicap for David and Nicola Barron.

