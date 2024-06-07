Racing Post logo
Reports

'She's a big mare and is improving' - Kosasiempre makes it back-to-back victories for Stuart Edmunds

Stuart Edmunds: hopeful of more to come from Kosasiempre
Stuart Edmunds: hopeful of more to come from KosasiempreCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stuart Edmunds is hopeful Kosasiempre can continue on an upward trajectory after she registered a second course-and-distance victory in division one of the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old mare caused a shock at 22-1 at the track just over two weeks ago and followed up when beating Perfect Arch by three-quarters of a length.

Three of the nine runners failed to finish, which made jockey Charlie Hammond’s job harder, but Edmunds was pleased to see more progress from Kosasiempre.

He said: "The race fell apart a bit and it made it more difficult for Charlie to ride her because we didn’t have a target to aim at.

"But she’s a big mare and she’s improving. She’ll probably have a bit of a break now, but maybe not for too long as she appreciates that better ground." 

Headline winner

Donald McCain and Brian Hughes were on the mark with Ballygeary, who stormed to victory in the feature 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old, who finished third at Bangor on his reappearance last month, produced a powerful turn of foot to pull four and three-quarter lengths clear of A Law Of Her Own.

Chasing success

The Philip Kirby-trained Clean Getaway made an eyecatching debut over fences when winning the 2m1f novice handicap chase.

Ridden by Joe Williamson, the seven-year-old registered a first victory in 20 starts when powering 13 lengths clear of 2-1 favourite Don Occhetti.

Good form continues

Trainer Adrian Keatley made it four wins from 15 runners in the last fortnight when Gale Mahler brought up a hat-trick in the opening 2m2½f mares’ maiden hurdle.

Liam HeaddReporter

inReports

