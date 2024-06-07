'She's a big mare and is improving' - Kosasiempre makes it back-to-back victories for Stuart Edmunds

Stuart Edmunds is hopeful Kosasiempre can continue on an upward trajectory after she registered a second course-and-distance victory in division one of the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old mare caused a shock at 22-1 at the track just over two weeks ago and followed up when beating Perfect Arch by three-quarters of a length.

Three of the nine runners failed to finish, which made jockey Charlie Hammond’s job harder, but Edmunds was pleased to see more progress from Kosasiempre.

He said: "The race fell apart a bit and it made it more difficult for Charlie to ride her because we didn’t have a target to aim at.

"But she’s a big mare and she’s improving. She’ll probably have a bit of a break now, but maybe not for too long as she appreciates that better ground."

Headline winner

Donald McCain and Brian Hughes were on the mark with Ballygeary , who stormed to victory in the feature 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The seven-year-old, who finished third at Bangor on his reappearance last month, produced a powerful turn of foot to pull four and three-quarter lengths clear of A Law Of Her Own.

Chasing success

The Philip Kirby-trained Clean Getaway made an eyecatching debut over fences when winning the 2m1f novice handicap chase.

Ridden by Joe Williamson, the seven-year-old registered a first victory in 20 starts when powering 13 lengths clear of 2-1 favourite Don Occhetti.

Good form continues

Trainer Adrian Keatley made it four wins from 15 runners in the last fortnight when Gale Mahler brought up a hat-trick in the opening 2m2½f mares’ maiden hurdle.

