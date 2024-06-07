'Nothing's easy in this game' - Tony Carroll enjoys a one-two-three at Brighton

Tony Carroll enjoyed a fine day at Brighton, headlined by a one-two-three in the mile classified stakes that was led home by 4-1 chance Voltaic under Molly Gunn.

The eight-year-old turned around form with stablemate and 11-10 favourite Kondratiev Wave, who had beaten him by five lengths at Brighton last time.

"Kondratiev Wave probably got a bit lonely in front, but Molly is riding very well," Carroll told Sky Sports Racing.

The Worcestershire trainer scored again with 5-6 favourite Night Bear in the 1m4f handicap and also saddled runner-up Mumayaz in the feature 6f handicap.

"Nothing's easy in this game, I promise you," the trainer said. "They've run well."

Back in form

Faye McManoman recorded her first win in 106 days when guiding the Nigel Tinkler-trained Duran to victory in the 6f maiden.

The three-year-old ran twice last month at Nottingham, placing both times, but that did not take any freshness away and he was keen throughout the race.

McManoman regathered Duran in the straight and he ran down 6-4 favourite Union Island to score by a length and a half.

“I appreciate the ride on him because he’s a tricky little horse,” McManoman told Sky Sports Racing. “We did it the hard way but he found a lot for me.”

McManoman and Tinkler struck again in the final 6f handicap with 5-1 chance Yiengaa.

Pint pours it on

A Pint Of Bear secured his second win over course and distance in the feature 6f handicap under Silvestre de Sousa.

Trained by Scott Dixon, the winner maintained a flawless record at the track, battling to a half-length victory.

