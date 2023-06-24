No fairytale Royal Ascot farewell for Frankie Dettori as Burdett Road lands the Golden Gates

Neil Callan ended a memorable week on a high after delivering Burdett Road with a powerful finish to land the Golden Gates Stakes.

Callan kickstarted the meeting with victory on Triple Time in the Queen Anne on day one and signed off with another success in some famous Royal Ascot silks.

The winning partnership of owners the Gredley family and trainer Michael Bell memorably combined with 2017 Gold Cup hero Big Orange.

On his last ride at Royal Ascot, Frankie Dettori finished unplaced on the Charlie Johnston-trained Knockbrex.

Callan took the race by the scruff of the neck at the two-furlong pole, sending Burdett Road to the front and going on by two lengths.

The Muhaarar colt produced an impressive turn of foot and was then forced to dig deep as Lion Of War pushed him hard all the way to the line.

Frankie Dettori and Knockbrex finish unplaced on the jockey's last ride at the royal meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Callan said: "He was very good on his last start when bossing a small field around Newbury and he loved the fast ground out there. When he's won before he got his own way in front so we were unsure whether he would be suited to running in behind, but the pace was good and he was so relaxed.

"He travelled ever so well and accelerated. He probably surprised me a bit as he accelerated a bit too well and too early but you can't really change your mind once you've committed."

Bell, a Derby-winning trainer, gained his ninth Royal Ascot victory, with his last coming three years ago.

"It was a good performance," he said. "He loved the fast ground when he won at Newbury last time and we were hopeful he would be effective on it today. It was a much deeper race and we haven't done much with him, but he's a very good-looking horse.

"He was bred by the Gredleys, who have been very lucky owners, and we're delighted."

