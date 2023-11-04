'The King George will be a different ball game' - Paul Nicholls defiant after Bravemansgame defeat to Gentlemansgame

Paul Nicholls defiantly forecast that Bravemansgame will bounce back at Kempton after the King George VI Chase winner suffered a surprise defeat on his return to action.

Gentlemansgame rewarded an enterprising bit of placing by Irish trainer Mouse Morris, whose success in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase was his first in any race in Britain since Rule The World took the Grand National in 2016.

The winner was having just his third chase start and was running at Wetherby largely to avoid a clash with his owner's Gerri Colombe in the Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Darragh O'Keeffe's mount joined the 10-11 favourite up front turning for home and took advantage of that rival's mistake at the final fence under Harry Cobden to lead on the run-in and score by a length and three-quarters.

It was a first Irish success in the Charlie Hall since Sackville in 2001, and Morris said: "We're happy with that. He jumped super, he was a bit fiddly at one or two but that was to be expected. He was taking on seasoned handicappers and Gold Cup horses."

Praised for his enterprise in taking on the King George winner, the trainer said: "I was limited where I could go. It would be stupid taking each other on [Gentlemansgame and Gerri Colombe] at Down Royal so early and I had to get some runs into him."

Morris's smart stayer Boss Doyle had finished second in the Charlie Hall in 1998, as well as twice winning the West Yorkshire Hurdle on this card, and the trainer joked: "That was in the black and white days!

"But this is a very nice race, it's a super track and they're lovely people, so why not come?"

Nicholls was not fazed by Bravemansgame's failure to repeat his 2022 Charlie Hall success and said: "Harry said fitness caught him out on the day. I'm pleased with him, he just got a bit tired in the ground and the other horse had had a run.

"This time last year you could get away with horses needing a run a little bit on better ground, but on this ground you don't. He'll take a step forward. The King George will be a different ball game.

"He needed a bit of a blow and if it had been good ground like last year, it wouldn't have happened. He just missed the last and was giving the winner 6lb and our targets are the King George and the Cheltenham Gold Cup – it hasn't made any difference to how he'll run in the King George at all. I don't like losing but he's run very well. He'll go straight to Kempton."

Ahoy Senor, who finished last when sent off favourite for this race in 2022, lost his place heading out on to the second circuit this time and was pulled up by Derek Fox before two out.

Trainer Lucinda Russell's partner Peter Scudamore said: "Derek said he was tired. I wish he'd run better but he'll go to the Coral Gold Cup."

