'He's a horse to look forward to' - Aidan O'Brien impressed as River Tiber affirms Royal Ascot claims

River Tiber remains the 11-4 favourite with Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot next month after justifying 2-9 favouritism in the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race.

The son of Wootton Bassett was making it two out of two after a deeply impressive debut on soft ground at Navan the previous month.

On this quicker ground, it was not quite so straightforward as he was off the bridle under Ryan Moore two furlongs out. Gradually, though, he began to get on top and was strong to the line in seeing off speedy front-runner Tourist by two and a half lengths.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "I'm very happy we ran him. He's not done anything to take him off the bridle at home and at Navan he won very easily, so he probably didn't know a lot.

"It was good today that there was a good strong pace on good ground. Ryan had to get down and make him stretch, so he will have learned a lot about it today.

"I thought he might not even come off the bridle today, but the runner-up is obviously a good horse and took him off the bridle. He's a horse to look forward to. We thought he would be a Coventry horse. Ryan felt the quicker ground was no problem to him and he will not get ground any quicker than that at Ascot."

