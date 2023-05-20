Uttoxeter winner disqualified as conditional jockey takes wrong course in chaotic race

Wide-margin Uttoxeter winner Harry The Norseman was disqualified from victory on Saturday night after conditional jockey Bradley Roberts took the wrong course in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Roberts' error came when bypassing the omitted third last, going right of the C marker when runners were supposed to go left. Charlie Todd, the jockey of Eightytwo Team, unseated at that point in the race when running directly towards the marker.

100-30 second favourite Harry The Norseman followed the correct course for the remainder of the race, with the final two fences also missed out due to low sun, but the victory was taken away by the stewards and given to second-place Do It For Thy Sen. He had finished 18 lengths behind the Charlie Longsdon-trained runner.

Sam Twiston-Davies, aboard the promoted winner, emphasised with conditional Roberts, who has ridden 14 winners in his three seasons in the saddle.

Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing: "It's not the way you like to win. We're aware the fences were out and there was a C marker. Bradley was well clear of me and I was thinking it's not ideal for him but hopefully he'll be ok. It's just one of those things.

He added of the low sun: "It's in your face. We're in a low-grade handicap and he's come off the bridle, he's a young lad and his head's down and I was aware of what was going on with him. I was like 'I need to go out and round'. It becomes scary because you worry you're going to get chinned for second and that's a predicament in itself.

"At the end of the day, it's a learning curve. I've made the same mistake, you learn and he'll be back I'm sure."

