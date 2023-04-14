Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore full of praise after classy Inthepocket strikes for McManus

Winning the Top Novices’ Hurdle is becoming a habit for JP McManus and Inthepocket became the fourth horse since 2013 to carry his famous green and gold silks to victory in the Poundland-backed Grade 1 following My Tent Or Yours (2013), Buveur D’Air (2016) and Jonbon (2022).

Victory for the Henry de Bromhead-trained 3-1 favourite was never in doubt after Rachael Blackmore had sent him for home at the penultimate flight. The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle fourth lengthened his stride in fine fashion and soon had the measure of Luccia.

Strong Leader produced a whirlwind finish under Sean Bowen, but there was no discernible sense of panic from Blackmore as the market leader held on by a length and three-quarters.

My Tent Or Yours and Buveur D’Air both went down the Champion Hurdle route after winning this race, but novice chases could be on the agenda next term for the exciting Inthepocket.

“I think that is our first Grade 1 winner for the McManus family, so we’re delighted with that – hopefully the first of many,” De Bromhead said. “That means a lot.

Henry de Bromhead: "He's a really exciting horse" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

“Rachael was brilliant on him. He jumped great – he warmed up to it. He was a little bit slow over the first couple, but he’s a horse we’ve always liked a lot, and it’s nice to see him improving. We were a bit worried about coming back after Cheltenham, but he seemed to handle that well. I imagine he'll go out in the field now, and then we’ll see. He’s got good size and scope, and I will possibly go chasing with him.”

He added: “He’s growing up with every run. He’s got pace, he stays – he’s a really exciting horse. He’s always very laid back – it’s funny, when you hear Nicky Henderson talking about Constitution Hill, he’s the same, he’s very laid back.”

Blackmore, who will partner the heavily backed Ain’t That A Shame in the Randox Grand National, said: “He ran a really good race at Cheltenham and we were hoping coming here today he would put up another good performance and he did.

“He's a really nice horse and has a big future. It was great to get him to do that today. I was happy throughout the race. I was carried into it a bit sooner than I wanted. It's a long way from the back of the last and dropping my stick wasn’t ideal either, but we got away with it.”

Olly Murphy, trainer of the runner-up Strong Leader, said: “He ran a cracker. He was never going at any point and we ended up a long way back.

“I’m not saying he’s an unlucky loser or anything but it’s sickening when you fly home like that. I’m not deflated, I’m delighted. We always thought he was a good horse and that’s why we ran him in the Supreme. I’m very proud of him and he’s going to be a very nice horse for next year.”

