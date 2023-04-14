'She's relentless, she just keeps on galloping' - Apple Away keeps all challengers at bay

Well though her horses had run on the first day at Aintree, there is nothing better than a winner and Lucinda Russell was delighted to warm up for her bid to land a second Grand National by grabbing a second Sefton Novices' Hurdle.

While Ahoy Senor and Douglas Talking were agonisingly caught on the run-in 24 hours earlier, the tenacious Apple Away kept finding extra under Stephen Mulqueen.

Hard as her rivals tried, she was not for passing and held on by a length and three-quarters in a Grade 1 contest Ahoy Senor took in 2021.

"I'm so delighted with her," the trainer said. "She's relentless, she just keeps on galloping. Stephen did a very good job of kicking early and getting that lead. I wasn't worried at the last this time, she's a total three-miler.

"There's always something about fillies that gets hold of your heart and I think she absolutely does. When we came into the race we knew that she had a few pounds to find but the mares' allowance is ideal and she's just got such tenacity and determination which is ideal for this sort of race."

Apple Away, who used to be ridden at home by Russell's partner Peter Scudamore "but is too much for him now", is now set to go chasing.

The trainer was surrounded by many of the 2,750 jubilant owners in Old Gold Racing and said: "When they started the micro-share ownership I thought it might not work but it absolutely does for horses like her and situations like this. I'm so pleased to see everyone so happy."

Russell hopes Corach Rambler can emulate her 2017 National winner One For Arthur on Saturday and said: "The horses have been in great form this season and we're riding the crest of a wave."

Deadly duo strike again

Four weeks on from conquering the Cheltenham Festival for the first time, trainer John McConnell and jockey Ben Harvey did the same at Aintree's big meeting when Fennor Cross struck on his handicap debut.

The Positivity Syndicate-owned six-year-old ran in last month's Supreme Novices' Hurdle, but was much more at home off a light weight and faced by the lesser demands of the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

"I ran him in probably one of the best Supremes in a long while and he would have run a respectable race had he not made a bad mistake three out," McConnell said. "We always thought going up in trip would suit him and Ben has given him a beautiful ride. I don't know what the plan will be now, but I still think there's unfinished business on the Flat too."

Last laugh

For the second day in a row, Fergal O'Brien saddled the winner of the last race when Punctuation powered home under Liam Harrison to make a mockery of his 40-1 price in the handicap hurdle for conditional and amateur riders.

"He was running a massive race in the Imperial Cup before getting a bump going to the second-last and I couldn't believe he was the price he was," said O'Brien.

