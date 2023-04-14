'Gordon wanted me to ride here' - Gerri Colombe bounces back in imperious style under Davy Russell

Gerri Colombe bounced back from his narrow defeat at the Cheltenham Festival to land the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase under Davy Russell at Aintree.

The seven-year-old lost his unbeaten record when beaten a short-head by The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase last month but won comfortably on Friday.

He was sent off as the 4-6 favourite for trainer Gordon Elliott and stayed on best to deny the fast-finishing 8-1 shot Complete Unknown for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden.

"It's great," Russell told Racing TV. "Jordan Gainford is in my thoughts as he'd done such a lovely job riding him. Hopefully it won't take him too long to come back.

"He was on song. He travelled, jumped and I had loads of options of how to ride him. The longer I waited, the better he was travelling. I wanted a reasonable gallop and a lead, so that was great."

Gerri Colombe, who has now won four times over fences, was cut to 8-1 (from 12s) for next year's Cheltenham Gold Cup by Paddy Power and Betfair.

"The step up from novice company is huge," said Russell. "He's a lovely horse and his jumping is so good. We have a great horse to play with and it's great to be a part of it."

Russell returned to the saddle in January less than four weeks after announcing his retirement at Thurles. His rides at Aintree this week are his first since getting injured at the Cheltenham Festival.

"Gordon was the instigator of me coming back," said Russell. "I was finished again but Gordon wasn't happy with the way I finished. Gordon said he wanted me to ride here and he's been behind me all the way."

Sholokjack, one of two runners for Dan Skelton alongside Galia Des Liteaux, was a faller under Kielan Woods but returned to his feet.

The race was won in 2016 by Native River, who went on to win the Gold Cup two years later from Might Bite, winner of the Mildmay in 2017.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.