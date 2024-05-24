'He'll only get quicker' - next stop Royal Ascot for Wathnan Racing's exciting Aesterius

Archie Watson expressed his relief and delight after £380,000 purchase Aesterius justified 10-11 favouritism in the 5f novice to give him a first winner for owners Wathnan Racing.

The colt raced professionally and prominently under James Doyle before stamping his authority on the field in the final furlong, drawing away to win by two and three-quarter lengths and set up a Royal Ascot tilt.

"It's a sense of relief," Watson told Sky Sports Racing. "I hate having an odds-on favourite. I'm delighted and very, very grateful to be given this opportunity to train a horse of this calibre by Wathnan and it's great to get off to a good start with our first runner being a winner. He's a lovely horse. He was very laid back.

"He's quick and has only been doing his work with older stakes sprinters. I haven't galloped him with a two-year-old. He'll only get quicker. All being well we'll look towards the Norfolk or the Windsor Castle depending on what the owners have."

Flint form

John and Rhys Flint trained a third winner from their last six runners when Symbol Of Hope triumphed in the first division of the 5½f handicap under Ethan Jones. The training partnership are strong on versatility having struck with the 11-year-old staying chaser Amateur at Ffos Las last week.

Malham no maiden

Malham Tarn Cove was well backed to break his maiden and justified market support at the 15th attempt with a comfortable success under Dougie Costello in the second division of the 5½f handicap at odds of 13-8.

