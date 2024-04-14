'He'll be an exciting staying chaser' - Transmission strikes again to enhance perfect Plumpton record
- 1st1Transmissionfav100/30
- 2nd8Broomfields Cave14/1
- 3rd12For Gina4/1
Transmission took his course record to two wins from as many starts with a strong-staying performance in the feature 3m1f handicap hurdle for Neil Mulholland and Joe Anderson.
The seven-year-old took the £75,000 Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle in dramatic circumstances in January, when nearly unseating his rider at the sixth flight, and while Anderson did not have to perform any heroics this time, he was animated from a considerable way out.
The 100-30 favourite responded willingly, eventually stretching two and three-quarter lengths clear of his stablemate Broomfields Cave, who was making his seasonal reappearance.
"I'm not too sure this was an easier ride for Joe than in January – he was flat out from the word go and had to push him for a long way today," said Mulholland. "Our other horse finished second on his first run of the season, so it was a great result.
"Transmission loves Plumpton and was very gutsy. They went fast enough for him today and fingers crossed he'll be an exciting staying chaser for the future. We'll see how he comes out of the race and we'll speak to his owner Paul McKeon about if we want to run him again this season."
Anderson was banned for two days for careless riding after allowing his mount to drift without reasonable correction.
Happy Humphrey
Sarah Humphrey was out of luck with stable star Nickle Back at Aintree on Saturday, but once again proved her skill when saddling Milan Bridge to win the 3m1½f handicap chase.
The eight-year-old left Paul Nicholls in October but has now won his last two starts at the track.
Published on 14 April 2024inReports
Last updated 17:56, 14 April 2024
