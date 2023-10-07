Emma-Jayne Wilson: 'I was born and raised here, I came to watch this race as a kid - I really want to win it'

There can’t be any jockey for whom victory in Sunday’s Canadian International would mean more to than Emma-Jayne Wilson.

The effervescent 42-year-old was born and raised in the area and, as we settle down in the empty stewards’ room at Woodbine in Toronto to discuss her ride on the locally-trained British Royalty in the track’s biggest race of the year, the particular brand of enthusiasm that has made her such a popular fixture at Ascot’s Shergar Cup for more than a decade is again on display.

The prospect of upsetting this year's visiting Brits, Nations Pride and Royal Champion, instantly energises Wilson, who beams: "I got the chance to get on him last week and I absolutely love him. The crew in the barn were giggling because I left so happy. This will be the first time I’ve ridden him in a race. He’s a very successful mile-and-a-half, mile-and-a-quarter horse.