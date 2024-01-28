'He looks a natural for one of the staying novice chases at Cheltenham' - unbeaten Embassy Gardens festival-bound

Embassy Gardens made it two from two over fences as Willie Mullins extended his dominance of the weekend's action, with the imposing gelding seeing off a small field to win the Grade 3 Naas Novice Chase.

It was not a cakewalk for the 8-13 favourite as the early leader Sandor Clegane was still in front turning in, while the second favourite Letsbeclearaboutit was close enough to have a chance two out.

However, Embassy Gardens appeared to benefit from being brought towards the outside of the track by Paul Townend and once he got to the front he soon increased his advantage, eventually winning by ten lengths.

He was cut to 7-2 (NRNB) with Paddy Power for the National Hunt Chase and to 5-1 with the same firm and terms for the Brown Advisory.

Mullins said: "He loves jumping and that's one of his best assets. He stays and he's learned to settle from jumping fences. I think he can keep improving. He looks a natural for one of the staying novice chases at Cheltenham and nearer the time we'll decide which one."

Paul Nolan was very pleased with Sandor Clegane's performance. Sean O'Keeffe kept him to the inside rail, while the winner raced on the opposite side of the track.

Nolan said: "I know he was beaten ten lengths but I thought he hit the line well and he jumped well. I would say he will go to Cheltenham now for one of the staying novice chases."

Zarak back on track

Not seen since returning clinically abnormal after pulling up at odds of 1-8 in a Tipperary Grade 3 in October, Zarak The Brave returned to winning ways in the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle to initiate a double in the two feature races for Closutton.

The first four-year-old in almost a quarter of a century to win the Galway Hurdle in August, the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned gelding received a good lead to the second last from the Cheltenham Festival-winning mare Telmesomethinggirl, but once he got there he only did the necessary in scoring by a length and a quarter. There was 15 lengths back to the other two runners.

Plans for this Mullins winner are a little less obvious. The trainer said: "We felt he'd been doing things right at home. He's settling a lot better than he used to, so we might look for a longer trip now. It's good to get him back on track.

"He's in the Champion Hurdle, but we might go the route of a Graded race at Fairyhouse over Easter and work from there. I just don't think there's a lot for him at Cheltenham."

Jasmin makes Champion Bumper case

There's no doubt where the day's other Munir and Souede-owned winner will be heading, as track newcomer Jasmin De Vaux bolted up in the bumper under Patrick Mullins and was swiftly cut to 7-1 NRNB (from 16s) by Paddy Power for the Champion Bumper.

Mullins said: "They seemed to go a good gallop from the very beginning, and horses that win around Naas like that on that sort of ground usually turn out to be good. He's booked his ticket anyway."

Rider Tom Harney received an eight-day ban for use of the whip on Arabian King after his chance had gone in the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

Read more here

Gaelic Warrior's best trip and a new Supreme favourite: what Cheltenham clues will Trials day and the Dublin Racing Festival provide?

Winter Million set to live up to its name at Lingfield as weather relents and L'Homme Presse returns to the fray

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.