Winter Million set to live up to its name at Lingfield as weather relents and L'Homme Presse returns to the fray

Out with the weather map, in with the formbook. Thank heavens we can now start to concentrate less on Tomasz Schafernaker and more on Thomas Segal.

The Winter Million is always going to be vulnerable to the chill of, well, winter, so we should be eternally grateful Lingfield's welcome initiative has avoided the fate of last year when both jumping days were frozen off.

Twelve months on, the thaw has arrived just in time to save Sunday's card, provided it comes through an 8am inspection, and the last Lingfield Million before it moves to Windsor will be even better than originally planned.