Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:50 Beverley

'We've got every opportunity to hop over to York' - step up in grade on the agenda for Vitarli

Beverley: staged racing on Thursday
Beverley: staged racing on ThursdayCredit: Getty Images
Play7 ran
13:50 Beverley5f Flat
Distance: 5fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Vitarli
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Anfaal
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Hooray For Hazel
    6/1

Craig Lidster is weighing up a trip to York's Dante meeting with Vitarli after the two-year-old built on a promising debut second at Redcar last Monday with victory in the 5f fillies’ novice.

Vitarli had looked set to be runner-up again before rallying under Sam James to chin the red-hot favourite Anfaal by a neck. Lidster has now sent out three winners from his last five runners.

“She toughed it out,” said Lidster. “She looked like she was down and beat and showed good heart.

“She bumped into a smart one last time but credit where credit’s due, the second horse today is a good talking horse as well. Archie Watson thought his horse [Action Point] was an Ascot horse and Anfaal finished a good third to it on her debut, so for us to go and beat her just opens up our options a bit.”

Vitarli, who was joint-owner Nick Bradley’s first juvenile winner of the season, could step up to Listed company at York next month. 

“We’ve got every opportunity to hop over to York for the Marygate Fillies' Stakes,” Lidster added. "By all means that is not going to be an easy option. Nick’s a bit boisterous saying he would probably think about going to France so we’ve got a few options.”

Slick shoes

In These Shoes was a beaten short-priced favourite on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile when last seen, but the Charlie Johnston-trained filly made no mistake on her first start as a three-year-old.

Joe Fanning helped her justify 7-4 favouritism in the 7½f handicap before completing a rapid double on Johnston’s Pillar Of Hope in the 1m½f handicap.

Read these next:

'A great advertisement for the sport' - Brian Hughes and veteran Caius Marcius team up for popular win  

Hat-trick hero: Klassical Dream back in front at Punchestown to win third Champion Stayers Hurdle 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 17:51, 27 April 2023
icon
13:50 BeverleyPlay
Yorkshire Wonder Horse Search Is On Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (Bands C/D)(GBB/IRE Incentive)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Vitarli
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Anfaal
    favEvens
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Hooray For Hazel
    6/1
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports