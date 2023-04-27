'We've got every opportunity to hop over to York' - step up in grade on the agenda for Vitarli

Craig Lidster is weighing up a trip to York's Dante meeting with Vitarli after the two-year-old built on a promising debut second at Redcar last Monday with victory in the 5f fillies’ novice.

Vitarli had looked set to be runner-up again before rallying under Sam James to chin the red-hot favourite Anfaal by a neck. Lidster has now sent out three winners from his last five runners.

“She toughed it out,” said Lidster. “She looked like she was down and beat and showed good heart.

“She bumped into a smart one last time but credit where credit’s due, the second horse today is a good talking horse as well. Archie Watson thought his horse [Action Point] was an Ascot horse and Anfaal finished a good third to it on her debut, so for us to go and beat her just opens up our options a bit.”

Vitarli, who was joint-owner Nick Bradley’s first juvenile winner of the season, could step up to Listed company at York next month.

“We’ve got every opportunity to hop over to York for the Marygate Fillies' Stakes,” Lidster added. "By all means that is not going to be an easy option. Nick’s a bit boisterous saying he would probably think about going to France so we’ve got a few options.”

Slick shoes

In These Shoes was a beaten short-priced favourite on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile when last seen, but the Charlie Johnston-trained filly made no mistake on her first start as a three-year-old.

Joe Fanning helped her justify 7-4 favouritism in the 7½f handicap before completing a rapid double on Johnston’s Pillar Of Hope in the 1m½f handicap.

