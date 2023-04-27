'A great advertisement for the sport' - Brian Hughes and veteran Caius Marcius team up for popular win

Brian Hughes will be crowned British champion jump jockey for the third time on Saturday so it was fitting his latest winner came courtesy of an old friend.

The rider took his record aboard the veteran Caius Marcius to ten in the 2m4f handicap hurdle on the second day of Perth's festival, with the pair showing all of their combined wisdom and grit to mow down Snake Roll and force a photo-finish.

Snake Roll was sent off the 4-7 favourite and looked the winner for much of the journey, but lost out to a horse double his age as the 20-1 shot stayed on valiantly to clinch his 16th career win by a nose.

"Not very many horses win ten races for a jockey," said trainer Nicky Richards. "Caius Marcius is a great advertisement for this sport with his durability and his honesty. He's just an owner's dream – what a horse he is.

"He's a real warrior. He's just a racehorses and he knows it. He's a little gentleman. Geraldine [Mghie] rides him out every morning and does a great job so a lot of credit goes to her. I'm quite sure she'll be at home having a glass of wine."

Durable dark

Whistleinthedark took his perfect record over fences to four with a convincing success in the feature 2m4f handicap chase under Patrick Cowley.

The lightly raced chaser once again showcased the shrewd placing skills of Laura Morgan, who inherited the horse from Richard Hawker at the beginning of the season.

