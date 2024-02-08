Harry Cobden 'very impressed' after unbeaten Handstands enters Cheltenham picture with Sidney Banks win

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Harry Cobden said he was "very impressed" with the performance of the unbeaten Handstands after steering him to a convincing win over Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in the Listed Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle.

The success of the 9-4 chance extended the recent good run of trainer Ben Pauling and his latest winner was cut to 10-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham after his length-and-a-half triumph.

Cobden said: "I was very impressed with that. I schooled him only yesterday but he felt a lot better out there. He travelled beautifully and then didn't do a tap in front."

The son of Getaway was completing a treble after wins at Hereford and Newcastle, and Pauling now has his eyes on next month's Cheltenham Festival.

He said: "He's so raw. He still looks a shell but there's no bottom to him. He just lobbed around there and didn't pick up the bridle for the first two miles but when Harry wanted him he just went. I don't think he's short of speed but we'll have a look at the Baring Bingham after that."

Bowen back with a second

There was no fairytale comeback from injury for Sean Bowen on his first ride since Boxing Day, but it was a mighty close thing.

Sean Bowen after finishing second on Roccovango in the 2m novice handicap hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

The jockey's title leader had a gentle return with just one ride on Olly Murphy's topweight Roccovango in the 2m novice handicap hurdle in which he came from last to throw down a serious challenge to long-time leader Nordic Tiger in the straight, a challenge that failed by just a neck.

Bowen said: "It wasn't a fairytale return but it's good to be back and nice to get started. Fair play to the horse as he winged the last and ran a good race.

"Everything felt in working order and onwards and upwards. I knew Harry [Cobden] would ride some winners whilst I was off but you can't let yourself get frustrated by it. I now need to get back and give it a go."

'I'd given up and started looking at tomorrow's racing on my phone!'

Olly Murphy later went one better when topweight Barricane came from a very unlikely position to win the 3m1f handicap hurdle under Lewis Saunders.

The trainer said: "He lost so much ground at the start and was so far behind that I'd given up on the second circuit and started looking at tomorrow's racing on my phone. Then at the cross flight I though he might be fourth and he just came from nowhere at the last. It has to be one of the rides of the season to win and this is the second time that Lewis has won on the horse."

Fortune in front

There was a familiar local face in the winner's enclosure after the opening win of Fortunefavorsdbold in the shape of Tattersalls auctioneer Matt Hall, who is part of the All Star Sports Racing syndicate.

Connections were some of the few not worried about the incessant rain for the 16-1 chance who stayed on to deny Flintara.

The win was the first of 2024 for Christian Williams and the lowly-weighted mare was steered to glory by the in-form Gavin Sheehan.

Hall said: "Fortunefavorsdbold loved the ground so we didn't mind it tipping down all morning. We've just this mare and Kitty's Light, who we part own, in the syndicate just now. We'll probably go straight to the Grand National with Kitty's Light to protest his handicap mark."

Sheehan later doubled up when King Of Brazil won the 2m4f handicap chase for Katy Price.

Racing was in doubt

The track was on the edge of a flood alert area. Thankfully, the nearby Alconbury Brook didn't come over and this was key to getting the racing on despite rain falling since 7am. Racing was in doubt when the ambulances were unable to quickly cover the infield, but a contingency plan was put in place which involved the paramedics in four wheel drive vehicles.

