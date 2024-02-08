Confirmed runners and riders for the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday

Ante-post favourite Ocastle Des Mottes has been declared for the Betfair Hurdle (3.15 ) at Newbury on Saturday. The five-year-old was bought by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede after winning for Gabriel Leenders at Auteuil in June, and will attempt to provide Mullins with his first win in the £155,000 handicap if he is able to travel across the Irish Sea.

Munir and Souede's racing manager Anthony Bromley said on Tuesday that Ocastle Des Mottes is "not a definite runner" due to high winds potentially preventing him from taking the ferry from Ireland and viewed his position at the head of the betting as "ridiculous".

Danny Mullins has been booked for Ocastle Des Mottes with Daryl Jacob riding Matata for Munir and Souede in Warwick's Kingmaker Novices' Chase (1.45 ), which has attracted just three runners. Pembroke and Bourbali complete the trio of runners in the Grade 2, in which Jonbon beat Calico in a match last season.

Mullins could have been triple-handed for the Betfair Hurdle but Onlyamatterofatime will likely not get a run despite being declared as he was 25th in the ratings of a maximum 24-runner field, which has filled for the first time since Pic D'Orhy's win in 2020. Onlyamatteroftime's owner Paul Byrne will instead be represented by Alvaniy , who will be ridden by Bryony Frost.

Challow Hurdle runner-up Lookaway will attempt to go one better than when chasing home Captain Teague in Grade 1 company over 2m4½f in December.

Neil King drops his stable star back to the same 2m½f trip he tackled when splitting Iberico Lord and Luccia in the Greatwood Hurdle. Lookaway is 3lb better off with the Nicky Henderson-trained winner of that Cheltenham handicap, who will be partnered by Nico de Boinville, and with James Bowen riding stablemate Doddiethegreat , Luccia will be ridden by former Seven Barrows jockey David Bass.

Luccia was steered to victory by Paul O'Brien at Ascot last time but Harry Derham's stable jockey is committed to course-and-distance winner Brentford Hope . Luccia has been raised 4lb for that Betfair Exchange Trophy success in December with Altobelli , Moveit Like Minnie and Faivoir among those attempting to reverse the form.

Faivoir is one of three Dan Skelton-trained representatives along with Knickerbockerglory and L'Eau Du Sud , who is the choice of Harry Skelton. Chris Gordon won last year's Betfair Hurdle with Aucunrisque and will be hoping to combine with son Freddie for more big-race Saturday success with Our Champ , after landing last month's Great Yorkshire Chase with Annual Invictus.

In the absence of the suspended Kielan Woods and Ben Jones, Ben Pauling has booked Harry Cobden to ride Tellherthename , who will make his handicap debut off a mark of 135 if the ground is not too soft. Testing conditions were attributed as a factor in Tellherthename being pulled up in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle and the going at Newbury is soft, good to soft in places after more than 10mm of rain on Thursday morning.

A further 2-5mm of rain is forecast for Friday morning with Saturday set to be mainly dry with a slight risk of rain later on in the afternoon.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said of the market for the richest handicap run over jumps in Britain: "The Willie Mullins-trained, Ocastle Des Mottes has easily been the most popular selection with punters and is now clear favourite at 4-11 having been 7-1 earlier this week. Another attracting a decent level of support is, L'Eau Du Sud, who has been cut from 20-1 to 12-1 after attracting some interesting each-way attention."

Betfair Hurdle runners and riders

Luccia David Bass

Spirit D'Aunou Niall Houlihan

Faivoir Miss Heidi Palin (7)

Knickerbockerglory Liam Harrison

Lookaway Jack Quinlan

Under Control

Tellherthename Harry Cobden

Brentford Hope Paul O'Brien

Iberico Lord Nico de Boinville

Ocastle Des Mottes Danny Mullins

Doddiethegreat James Bowen

Aurigny Mill Alan Johns

Kamsinas Jack Hogan (3)

Altobelli Jonathan Burke

L'Eau Du Sud Harry Skelton

Go Dante Sean Bowen

Norman Fletcher Sam Twiston-Davies

Jilaijone Jack Tudor

Our Champ Freddie Gordon (5)

Moveit Like Minnie Finn Lambert (5)

Alvaniy Bryony Frost

Yorksea Tom Cannon

Ito Ditto Sean Houlihan

Donnacha James Davies

Betfair: 5 Ocastle Des Mottes, 8 Altobelli, Iberico Lord, 11 Lookaway, 12 Aurigny Mill, Spirit d’Aunou, Tellherthename, 14 Brentford Hope, Kaminsas, Luccia, Under Control, 16 Go Dante, L’Eau Du Sud, 18 Doddiethegreat, 28 Knickerbockerglory, Norman Fletcher, Our Champ, 33 Alvaniy, Donnacha, Faivoir, Moveit Like Minnie, 40 Ito Ditto, Jilaijone, 100 Yorksea

Shishkin takes on four in Denman Chase

Shishkin will take on four rivals on his final start before the Gold Cup after all five entries stood their ground in the Betfair Denman Chase (2.05 ).

Shishkin: takes on four rivals in the Denman Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Nico de Boinville was unseated from Shishkin when the Joe Donnelly-owned ten-year-old stumbled after the second-last fence when leading the King George.

The pair will bid to make amends for that Boxing Day mishap in a Grade 2 which includes Fleur de Lys runner-up Protektorat . The nine-year-old has been winless in five starts since landing the Grade 1 Betfair Chase in November 2022. Last year's runner-up Hitman , Veterans' Final winner Sam Brown and Does He Know complete the line-up.

Edwardstone beat only one rival when tackling a longer trip in last month's Silviniaco Conti Chase and the 2022 Arkle winner reverts to 2m½f for the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40 ).

Boothill bids to bounce back from his fall in the Desert Orchid chase which was won by the reopposing Editeur Du Gite . Dual course-and-distance winner Amarillo Sky will make his first appearance for 378 days and Funambule Sivola goes for a hat-trick in Grade 2. Calico compleres the six-runner line-up.

Orr said ‘’We have flip-flopping faveourites in the Game Spirit with Edwardstone proving popular at 2-1. He is 6-4 now and Boothill is 2-1 from 6-4. Of the outsiders, Amarillo Sky is a positive having been backed from 14-1 to 8-1.’’

