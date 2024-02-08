'He wouldn't have any problems if conditions became testing' - why this horse can win Saturday's Betfair Hurdle

The Betfair Hurdle (3.15) is Saturday's feature race at Newbury. Who will land the ever-competitive handicap prize? Our team have their say . . .

Odds (Betfair Sportsbook): 20-1

By Maddy Playle, reporter

Lookaway has obvious credentials for this after his second in the Challow Hurdle, but if you fancy him then you have to like Kamsinas, who was unfortunate not to finish closer to him at Cheltenham in October.

He now has a 5lb pull at the weights and the form of his Grade 2 success at Haydock afterwards, when he had Making Headway in behind, suggests he should have finished at least third in the Grade 1 at Aintree last time if on song.

Novices are often the ones to focus on in this contest, Jack Hogan's 3lb claim will help and odds of 20-1 are too big.

Kamsinas 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Odds: 10-1

By Sam Hendry, reporter

Lookaway has been running well all season and I’m convinced he’s got a big one in him.

An excellent second behind Iberico Lord in the Greatwood, he meets that rival on 3lb better terms after only being raised a further 1lb for finishing second in a Grade 1 last time.

That was in an attritional running of the Challow Hurdle and he wouldn’t have any problems if conditions become testing, as the forecast suggests it will. He could be difficult to catch from the front.

Lookaway 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Neil King

Odds: 20-1

By Liam Headd, Punt tipster

Nicky Henderson hasn't won this race since 2013, but he has a big chance here with the consistent Luccia.

The six-year-old returned to winning ways in a valuable Grade 3 handicap at Ascot in December, producing a career-best Racing Post Rating in the process, and she won't mind the expected rainfall in the forecast. Luccia goes well in testing conditions, having twice won on soft ground, and her 20-1 price with some firms is generous.

However, Harry Cobden's mount Tellherthename is considered if he turns up, but that will all depend on how much rain hits Newbury.

Luccia 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Odds: 14-1

By Harry Wilson, Punt tipster

Gary Moore's progressive five-year-old probably needed the run when only fourth on his reappearance at Cheltenham in October, but that form now looks incredibly strong given the winner, who he was off level weights with, followed up in a Grade 2 and is now rated 10lb higher.

Spirit D'Aunou left that firmly behind when a comfortable winner of a Sandown handicap on Tingle Creek day in December, not looking all out in pulling clear with an unexposed four-year-old to take his record to 5-7, while the third has won since to give the form some substance.

He hasn't been seen since, but a 10lb hike for that comfortable victory looks manageable and he'll have no problem getting back on a sounder surface, or racing in attritional conditions if the rain comes.

Spirit D'Aunou 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gary Moore

Odds: 10-1

By James Stevens, West Country correspondent

Victor Dartnall is more associated with winning gruelling staying chases than speedy hurdle races but that can all change this weekend with the highly progressive Aurigny Mill.

The seven-year-old has long been held in high regard but has only really shown his full potential on his last two starts, winning easily at Wincanton before defeating a field of decent types at Kempton over Christmas. He simply had too much speed for them when powering clear by seven and a half lengths and that bodes well for Newbury.

Novices may do well in the Betfair Hurdle but I find the key to finding the winner is one making rapid improvement. He looks the ideal candidate and is an excellent price.

Aurigny Mill 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Victor Dartnall

Betfair Hurdle, 3.15 Newbury, Saturday

Betfair: 4 Ocastle Des Mottes, 5 Iberico Lord, 7 Altobelli, 8 Tellherthename, 10 Lookaway, Aurigny Mill, Brentford Hope, 12 L'Eau Du Sud, 14 Under Control, Spirit D'Aunou, 20 bar.

Read these next:

'I'm thinking, and hoping, he's not unbeatable' - Nicky Henderson on Shishkin's task against Galopin Des Champs in Gold Cup

'I thought Willie would unleash a rocket' - Nicky Henderson hopeful Sir Gino sets Triumph Hurdle standard after DRF

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.