'You'd be asking for trouble' - Ferny Hollow cut for Champion Chase but Willie Mullins cool on Cheltenham bid

Not seen since landing the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown 791 days ago, the fragile but top-class Ferny Hollow made an impressive return to action to retain his unbeaten record over hurdles and fences.

It was a performance which saw Paddy Power cut him to 7-1 (non-runner, no bet) from 14-1 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, a race for which his stablemate El Fabiolo remains an odds-on favourite.

But that race is little more than a fortnight away and trainer Willie Mullins said that taking him to Cheltenham might be "asking for trouble". Other spring targets look more likely.

The nine-year-old settled well in the Grade 3 Newlands Chase behind horses for Paul Townend and jumped okay without being spectacular before tanking to the front and scoring hard held by five and a half lengths from last year's winner Rebel Gold. Course specialist Espanito Bello was another length and a quarter away in third.

The smile on Townend's face walking back in told its own story. He said: “He was deadly and way more manageable. He was a bit fresh up the straight first time but he has grown up. He's had plenty of time to! He'll improve too and it's good to get him back.”

Ferny Hollow and Paul Townend winning the Newlands Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins said: “He was ready. We just popped him over a few hurdles and fences yesterday morning. I was happy then. The conditions of this race suited a bit better than the Red Mills last week. We had Saint Sam for that race, so we just decided to wait a week. It worked out nicely.

"He is still young enough to put in a career-best over fences. He just has to come back from this first run safe and sound. Looking at the make-up of the race, we thought that there would be plenty of pace as most of them want further. So we weren't interested in taking them on after a long break and he settled lovely. Once he settled he responded. He jumped well enough.

“He's entered in the Champion Chase and we will have a look at that. It's probably a big ask to go to Cheltenham with him. We have to wake up tomorrow morning and make sure he's sound. It's only 17 days to Cheltenham after 791 days off, which would be a tough ask. We might give him a longer break and see what's there for him at Fairyhouse and Aintree, but the important thing is that he's back. I think it might be asking for trouble to go to Cheltenham."

Rebel Gold ran a cracker in trying to repeat last year's success in the race and his trainer Pat Foley was philosophical about it. He said: “We ran into one, and ran into him without a penalty!”

Ferny Hollow was making only his fourth start since landing the Champion Bumper at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, and a first racecourse appearance since winning the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival of 2021.

