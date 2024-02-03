Who are you taking out of the Dublin Racing Festival and can Marine Nationale win the Arkle?

Day one of the Dublin Racing Festival featured shocks, brilliant performances and a plethora of Cheltenham clues. We asked our experts for their verdict following Saturday's action.

Who is the horse you will be taking out of day one of the Dublin Racing Festival?

Gaoth Chuil looks like a Pertemps winner for me and her odds of 8-1 are more than fair.

She has done nothing but improve this season, including when winning a qualifier at Leopardstown over Christmas. Her second-place finish in a highly competitive 3m½f handicap hurdle was a fine effort too, she travelled best and jumped well and finished strongly at the line.

Given how she strongly she travels she could thrive around Prestbury Park and there should be more to come.

James Stevens, journalist

Kargese: impressive in the Spring Juvenile Credit: Patrick McCann

It would have to be Kargese in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle . For a filly to pull like that and still win a Grade 1 of that nature takes some doing.

I’m not sure if she’s a Triumph Hurdle horse – I would even be more inclined to wait for Aintree or Punchestown for a filly with that change of pace. However, she’ll be some hurdler once she consents to settle. She was pulling Danny Mullins’ arms out down the back straight and he had to send her on when he did.

I thought she was much the best and she’s got an exciting future.

James Hill, tipster

How do you see the Arkle after Marine Nationale's flop?

The result has really opened up the market and the race needed it. For all Marine Nationale was impressive over Christmas, you can’t make a horse odds-on for the Arkle on the back of a beginners’ chase win. His unbeaten run is now over and he has questions to answer following such a tame finish.

The first three home on Saturday are all serious contenders for Cheltenham now, while we’ll see how Gaelic Warrior gets on on Sunday – the Arkle could yet be the race for him.

British novices have generally been written off in this division all season, but after such a superb round of jumping at Sandown, it’s a shame Nickle Back doesn’t hold an Arkle entry. He’s surely a two-miler.

James Hill, tipster

Marine Nationale was extremely disappointing and it will be hard to fancy him in an Arkle after such a poor finish.

I thought he was a class above the other two milers and, while he might still be, his odds of 3-1 highlight the uncertainty around him reproducing his effort from the Supreme.

The complexion of the race has changed but I still think it will be a case of whether Marine Nationale can produce on the day, the only change is there is now more doubt.

The each-way value in the race is JPR One . He is a natural jumper, has a touch of class and looked to love Cheltenham in November.

James Stevens, journalist

Arkle Chase (Cheltenham, March 12)

Ladbrokes: 5-2 Marine Nationale, 4 Gaelic Warrior, 5 Il Etait Temps,6 Found A Fifty, 8 Facile Vega, HUnters Yarn, 12 JPR One, Quilixios, 16 bar

