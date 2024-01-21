How strong are L'Homme Presse's Gold Cup credentials? Our experts give their view

'L'Homme Presse is a cracking each-way bet'

With the Gold Cup just under eight weeks away, L'Homme Presse made a hugely encouraging return from 13 months off.

Sure he was rusty over the first fence or two and only truly picked up as he started to get involved later on, but he looked as though he might run away with it from that point, only for lack of peak sharpness to tell.

He'll come on plenty, is a proven high-class chaser and is unbeaten at Cheltenham. No matter how good Galopin Des Champs looked last month, L'Homme Presse is a cracking each-way bet at double-figure odds.

David Carr, reporter

'It's hard to see him pulling one over on Galopin Des Champs'

There are nothing but positives to take from L'Homme Presse's first run in over a year and he was more than entitled to a few sticky jumps after so long away from the track.

Charlie Deutsch expressed his surprise at the rustiness of the nine-year-old, who has always performed well fresh, but judging by the way he grew in confidence throughout the race there is plenty to commend him for an improved performance in the Gold Cup.

His festival form will stand him in good stead, but strong-finishers Fastorslow and Hewick are likely to make his life difficult in the closing stages and it's hard to see him pulling one over on Galopin Des Champs if last year's winner is anywhere near his best.

While I would comfortably say L'Homme Presse is Britain's leading hope for the race, he looks more like an each-way shout to me.

Catherine Macrae, reporter

'He is a perfectly legitimate contender'

It is not hard to like L’Homme Presse. He is super talented, mentally engaged with his task and eminently willing to put a shift in. He is a proper jumper as well, which is such a huge asset.

Those who took the advice of our betting editor Keith Melrose on Saturday in backing L’Homme Presse at 16-1 ante-post for the Cheltenham Gold Cup will be feeling pretty pleased with themselves because he is surely Britain’s best prospect for the race, even though Shishkin somehow remains ahead of him in the market.

He cannot be regarded as superior to either Galopin Des Champs or Fastorslow, but he is a perfectly legitimate contender for the race.

Peter Scargill

Read more:

L'Homme Presse cut for Cheltenham Gold Cup after reducing owner to tears with winning return

Irish Gold Cup 'still very much in the mix' for Galopin Des Champs before defence of Cheltenham crown says Willie Mullins

Fastorslow to be given Dublin Chase option at Leopardstown in preparation for Galopin Des Champs clash in Gold Cup

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!