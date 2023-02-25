Which horse caught the eye on Saturday with the spring festivals in mind?

An intriguing day of racing across Britain and Ireland threw up plenty of clues for the major spring festivals, but who caught our eyes the most?

Spring festival clues were pretty thin on the ground on Saturday but if you went into the Bobbyjo Chase believing Vanillier to be a live Randox Grand National outsider, you had no reason to alter that view after seeing him finishing strongly for a fine second.

True, it was far from a vintage Bobbyjo, but it was still encouraging to see the 2021 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner suggest a career revival may have begun.

The manner in which he closed on Kemboy after the final fence was a reminder of his strong stamina, a quality that will come into play even more on April 15.

Lee Mottershead, senior writer

Hypotenus. He was giving 7lb to Zenta in the opening Grade 3 juvenile hurdle and there could turn out to be no shame in going down to her. A €215,000 purchase at the Arqana sale in October, it might turn out to be money reasonably spent as he showed a real appetite for jumping and pulled 32 lengths clear of the third.

He holds a Triumph Hurdle entry and, although that might be flying a bit high, the Graded juvenile hurdle back at Fairyhouse during the Irish Grand National meeting would look right up his street. A maiden hurdle should be a formality next time.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

I thought he was thrown in at Punchestown last year but he wasn't quite the finished article then and could manage only third. However, he looked a different animal in first-time cheekpieces and after a wind operation, sauntering through a decent field to win easily.

The win qualified him for the Pertemps Final and that would be a natural target, but I wouldn't be surprised if Aintree suited him even better. He should still be ahead of the handicapper and it would be a surprise if he weren't up to winning again.

Maddy Playle, reporter

