'The race is two weeks earlier than I'd have ideally liked' - Weld sounds note of caution over favourite Tahiyra

Long-term favourite Tahiyra bids to confirm the immense promise of her unbeaten juvenile campaign when renewing rivalry with Breeders' Cup winner Meditate.

Trained by Dermot Weld, the Aga Khan filly scored on her debut at Galway in July before stretching two and a quarter lengths clear of Meditate in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes last time. That September display at the Curragh, where she quickened up in devastating fashion under Chris Hayes with a furlong to travel ensured she was elevated to the head of the Classic market where she has been ever since.

Weld said: "She travelled over on the ferry on Friday. It was a long journey but she's fine. The race is two weeks earlier than I'd have ideally liked. Some fillies come forward rapidly at this time of year, whereas others take time, and she's just taken a bit more time to come to herself. She's coming forward nicely but another two weeks would have been ideal. We are where we are and I'm happy with her."

Meditate had a far busier juvenile campaign than Tahiyra and recorded four victories before the Moyglare Stud Stakes, including in the Albany at Royal Ascot and Group 2 Debutante Stakes.

After suffering her first defeat in September, she finished second in the Cheveley Park behind Lezoo before winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf last time.

"We're very happy with her and everything has gone well in the lead up to the race," said trainer Aidan O'Brien. "But, like the two colts in the 2,000 Guineas, she had to travel over the day before which is not something we usually do. We wouldn't usually stay away from home overnight before the Guineas.

"She's a very lazy worker at home and only shows you what she has to, but we've been happy with her work. We felt we might have rushed her a bit last year in the Cheveley Park after the Moyglare, where we perhaps made a bit too much use of her in the ground so we think we have two legitimate excuses for her."

'We've always held Mammas Girl in very high regard'

Mammas Girl will attempt to emulate Cachet, who won last year's Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket before following up in the 1,000 Guineas. Trained by Richard Hannon, Mammas Girl scored on her debut at the track in October before causing a 16-1 surprise when following up in last month's Group 3.

Mammas Girl: winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Hannon said: "Everything has gone well since Newmarket last time and while this is obviously a much tougher task, she’s going the right way and is unbeaten at the track. We’ve always held her in very high regard and, as long as there’s not too much rain, she has to be taken very seriously."

The yard will also be represented by Powerdress, who also scored on her debut at Newmarket before finishing third over seven furlongs last month.

"I was delighted with her first run back last time and she's improved a lot since then," added Hannon. "There's a bit more stamina in her pedigree so I wouldn't have any concerns in terms of the trip and she has a bright future. Whether she's up to winning a Guineas, only time will tell, but her work has been good."

Beckett bidding for breakthrough success

Ralph Beckett came agonisingly close to recording his first win in the Classic last season when Prosperous Voyage was just beaten a neck by Cachet. The trainer has two chances in his bid to go one better this time and Remarquee is prominent in the market after winning on her reappearance at Newbury.

Remarquee (right): winner of the Fred Darling at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

She won on her sole juvenile start at Salisbury last season before holding off the challenge of the reopposing Stenton Glider in the Fred Darling last time.

Beckett also runs Lezoo, who beat Meditate in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes on her final start last season and will be partnered by Frankie Dettori. He said: "Remarquee came out of Newbury well and is prepared for this step up in class. Lezoo is stepping into the unknown but is fit and ready."

What they say

Jack Channon, trainer of Caernarfon

I'm buzzing to saddle her and she couldn't be any better. She's a course-and-distance winner and any rain will boost her chances. She couldn't be in better shape.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Dream Of Love and Fairy Cross

Dream Of Love won’t mind any juice in the ground and returning to a mile will suit. Her preparation has gone well. Fairy Cross came out of the Nell Gwyn in good order. You could question whether she'll see out the mile but she deserves to run. She wouldn’t want it too soft.

Clive Cox, trainer of Karsavina

We were very pleased with her two-year-old success and happy with her run in the Nell Gwyn. She's come forward from that and we're looking forward to going back to a track she's had experience of. The ground shouldn't be an issue because she's versatile and well balanced.

Duchess of Cambridge Stakes winner Mawj: "improving all the time" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Mawj

She enjoyed an unbeaten winter in Dubai, winning on soft ground over seven furlongs before showing she stayed a mile in the Jumeirah Fillies Guineas. A mile at Newmarket will be no problem, but she is obviously taking on better fillies. She was a Group 2 winner last year and I feel she's improving all the time.

Roger Varian, trainer of Olivia Maralda

She's training really sweetly and we're looking forward to getting her out for us for the first time. She has one very good piece of form from the Curragh last year when she got to within half a length of Meditate. That is serious form and we're excited to run her.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Polly Pott

Her preparation has gone very well and she's had a couple of racecourse gallops. Any give in the ground would benefit. We're aware of the scale of the task but we're looking forward to seeing how she's developed over the winter.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Queen Me

She's working well. We couldn't get a prep run into her due to the ground at Newbury but she's a straightforward filly so it shouldn't be an issue. There is a question mark over a mile but if she doesn't stay she can always drop back in trip.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Stenton Glider

It's just her third race, but I've always thought she was a very nice filly. I nearly didn't run her at Newbury because of the ground and I hope she'll improve for stepping up to a mile. Without the favourite, it looks a very open race.

Sunday previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.