Is Shishkin a good thing for the Ryanair after superb Ascot Chase win? Our experts have their say

After Shishkin returned to something near his brilliant best with a 16-length win in the Ascot Chase, we asked three Racing Post reporters how they saw the now?

'He probably doesn't need to improve again to win the Ryanair'

On a pure form level it will be pretty difficult to oppose Shishkin, who took the extra half a mile of the Ascot Chase with the minimum of fuss and reminded us all just what a fluent jumper he is in the process.

Even if you take the view that Pic D’Orhy is just shy of Grade 1 level, he has been in good form this season and Shishkin beat him even more easily than looked likely turning in, having loomed over his rival for most of the previous mile. He probably doesn’t need to improve again to win the Ryanair but I’m not sure I’d want to take a short price now about a horse who has had more than his fair share of problems.

As an each-way alternative with course form I’ll suggest French Dynamite, even though in my heart I know he’s very unlikely to be able to match an on-song Shishkin.

Scott Burton, reporter

Shishkin storms to victory in front of the Ascot grandstand Credit: Alan Crowhurst

'Janidil once again interests me'

From a narrative perspective, it was great to see Shishkin bounce back to his best and he fully justifies his short-price for the Ryanair and is the most likely winner.

But Janidil once again interests me following his brilliant return at Gowran Park from a long time off just minutes earlier. He was a very respectable second in the race last year behind Allaho. He'll be going there with a major claim this time and given he is 8-1 in places, he could be of some value.

Matt Rennie, reporter

'I'd add him to the banker list'

Shishkin looks the one to beat. It was obvious from the start of the Ascot Chase he was jumping and travelling with much more vigour than he did at Sandown – it was like watching the unbeatable Shishkin of old.

The manner in which he pulled away after the last just emphasises the potential he has at this longer trip; it was far more impressive than what Allaho did to comparable opposition in the 2021 Ryanair – and he has won the race twice.

There's no horse in this year's entries who could compete with Shishkin at his best, so I'd add him to the banker list alongside stablemate Constitution Hill at Cheltenham.

Harry Wilson, reporter

Coral: 5-4 Shishkin, 3 Blue Lord, 5 Conflated, Fury Road, 8 Janidil, Pic D’Orhy, 10 Fakir D’Oudairies, 12 Envoi Allen, 14 French Dynamite, 16 Ga Law, 20 Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola, Hitman, 25 bar

Read more: