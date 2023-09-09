Has Saturday's top-class action influenced your thinking for the Arc and Champion Stakes? Our expert jurors have their say

With a pulsating Irish Champion Stakes setting the middle-distance benchmark before the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Qipco Champion Stakes , how do our experts see those two major autumn highlights now?

'He showed everything you'd want to see three weeks out from the Arc'

Auguste Rodin is close to unplayable on his day but he has to have a number of things go right for him, and the fact that two of those are fast ground and not flying on the day of the race makes the Arc look a difficult fit, for all that deep ground is by no means a given at Longchamp.

Luxembourg ran a terrific race in defeat and might easily head to the Champion Stakes, given he hasn’t looked a strong stayer at a mile and a half, though soft ground wouldn’t necessarily be a plus.

Sunday's trials card at Longchamp could yet shed more light and Feed The Flame remains my idea of this year's winner. However, Bay Bridge showed everything you would want to see three weeks out from the Arc on his first try at a mile and a half and, with course experience from the Prix Ganay already under his belt, bookmakers might have underreacted with quotes of 20-1

Scott Burton, France correspondent

Bay Bridge: impressive in the September Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

'I don't think the form is going to cause the French sleepless nights'

It didn’t really change my mind. Fair play to Aidan O’Brien, though, as not only did he complete a remarkable achievement in winning his fifth straight Irish Champion Stakes, but that’s twice now he’s got Auguste Rodin back from the depths of disaster and that takes some doing.

But let’s be honest, the race could not have worked out better for the winner. He got a lovely trip in behind his two stablemates and Nashwa did really well to get as close as she did given she had to come round everything.

Auguste Rodin beat a colt who finished seventh in last year’s Arc by half a length and I don’t think the form’s going to cause the French many sleepless nights for this year’s race.

Bookmakers also cut Nashwa for the Champion Stakes, but the Fillies & Mares at the Breeders’ Cup would be the race for her.

James Hill, tipster

Auguste Rodin bounced back from Ascot disappointment to strike gold at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

Expect Auguste Rodin to uphold form

Whatever the issue was with Auguste Rodin in the King George at Ascot, the three-year-old superstar bounced back excellently in the Irish Champion.

He was cut to 7-2 (from 6-1) for the Champion Stakes and if he were to go to Ascot or Longchamp I would expect Auguste Rodin to come out on top of his Leopardstown rivals Nashwa and King Of Steel if they clashed again.

Conditions at Ascot might suit him better, and it's an extra few weeks after the Arc, so my money is on Auguste Rodin for the Champion Stakes as he's tough to crack when he's at his best.

I do feel Nashwa should drop back to a mile for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, while King Of Steel would need to be supplemented for the Arc and I'd be surprised if that happened.

Bay Bridge could not have done much more on his successful return to action in the September Stakes, while Luxembourg ran with credit when second at Leopardstown, but I'm still leaning towards Hukum at Longchamp.

Liam Headd, reporter

