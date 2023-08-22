Experience counts on day one at York as supersub Frankie Dettori floors old rival Ryan Moore

It was all about timing at York. And not just for those who had successfully wangled their annual leave and dodged the traffic to ensure they were on the Knavesmire for what is invariably the best day's racing of the year in the county. If not the country.

Frankie Dettori has been coming here for more than 30 years – he had the first of more than 900 rides on the course while Ryan Moore was in primary school – and there is no substitute for experience.

The man who dashed home in a Nunthorpe on the brilliantly speedy Lochsong in 1993 and won six races here on outstanding stayer Stradivarius knows exactly what is needed and got the timing spot on aboard Mostahdaf to win the Juddmonte International.