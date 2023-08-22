Magnificent Mostahdaf and Frankie Dettori end brave Paddington's winning run in Juddmonte International

Paddington's magnificent summer came to an end in the Juddmonte International as Frankie Dettori dominated the four-runner Group 1 aboard Mostahdaf.

Dettori, riding in his last International and partnering the horse for the first time due to his regular rider Jim Crowley's suspension, sent the John and Thady Gosden-trained Prince of Wales's winner to the front when the gates opened and managed the race perfectly to turn away Nashwa and the 4-6 favourite.

Ryan Moore had to ask Paddington to quicken from some way out and the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes hero duly closed but could not match the winner and was eventually forced to settle for third, a length and a quarter behind.

Mostahdaf, who won the Neom Turf Cup in February before chasing home Equinox when fourth in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, returned a 3-1 shot. His stablemate Nashwa was a 13-2 chance. The outsider of the field, the Dante winner The Foxes, finished last.

Mostahdaf (centre) ended the superb winning summer of Paddington (left) Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It was a team effort," Dettori said of his aggressive tactics. "I'm very sorry for Jim, who is suspended, as this is his ride. He helped me out a lot with the characteristics of the horse.

"I spoke to John at length and studied his replays and I thought there's only one way to beat Paddington and that's by making it a proper gallop, so I did. Full credit to the horse, he was superb today.

"You're giving a champion three-year-old 7lb, you want to be in front of him not behind him because when they're going to sprint it's going to be more difficult to pass him."

Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount after his Juddmonte success Credit: Edward Whitaker

It was a record-breaking sixth win in the race for Dettori, who had won previously aboard Halling (1996), Singspiel (1997), Sakhee (2001), Sulamani (2004) and Authorized (2007).

Of the feat, he added: "To be the first man to win six Internationals, I'm very proud, and to beat the great Lester Piggott. It's my last year and to finish on a high like this is amazing."

Betfair cut Mostahdaf to 4-1 (from 8) for the Irish Champion Stakes, 6-1 (from 10) in the Champion Stakes and 7-2 (from 8) for the Breeders' Cup Turf. A 1-2 in the £1 million race also prompted bookmakers to trim the Gosdens to 2-5 favourites (from 4-6) to win the trainers' championship.

The first two horses are sired by Frankel, who won the race in breathtaking style in 2012.

