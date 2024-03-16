'He means so much to me this horse' - elation for Jordan Nailor as Beauport stays on best to capture Midlands Grand National

Jordan Nailor sat up in the irons and saluted the crowd as Beauport stayed on best to win the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

The jockey expressed his delight at the eight-year-old's success in the £150,000 feature race, with his mount overtaking the gallant grey and Classic Chase winner My Silver Lining on the run-in. The mare ultimately had to settle for third with the Willie Mullins-trained Mr Incredible rallying to take second under Brian Hayes.

It was a second big victory for Beauport and Nailor after the pair took the 2021 EBF Final at Sandown. They had also combined to win a valuable handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter on this day in 2022, and the same year's the Colin Parker over fences at Carlisle.

Jumping errors had stopped Beauport producing his best in top staying handicap chases this season but he bounced back to his best here with a brave staying performance. He returned an 18-1 chance, with Mr Incredible a length and three-quarters away at the line.

"He's a bit of a big, old lump and the bends were a bit tight for him at times, he was hanging a bit," Nailor told ITV Racing. "His jumping's been a challenge over fences a few times but today he was actually good, very, very good, and that's what's won it for him in the end, those last few jumps, and he battled the whole way.

"He means so much to me this horse, he's given me the best days out ever, so I'm really grateful for the owners for keeping me on. The people here make it a really fun place and it's always a great atmosphere."

It was a second win in the race for Beauport's trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who struck in 2007 with Baron Windrush. His latest winner runs in the colours of Brian and Philippa Burrough, who won the Grand National with Corbiere in 1983.

Beauport doesn't hold an Aintree entry, but Mr Incredible does and has been trimmed to 33-1 from 40s by bet365. He was running well when his saddle slipped and he unseated Hayes at the Canal Turn last year.

