'I wish I was a little younger to celebrate it all' - octogenarian owner enjoys £100,000 handicap win with first horse

Octogenarian Gwendoline Clarke fulfilled a lifelong dream when entering the ownership ranks in 2022 and her first horse Gwennie May Boy racked up a fourth win from nine starts in the £100,000 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

The progressive six-year-old was an 80-1 winner on his debut when trained by Jonjo O'Neill and is 2-2 since recently joining the red-hot Dan Skelton.

Charlie Todd's mount kept on strongly to secure a career-best success by three and three-quarter lengths, taking his career earnings to just shy of £75,000.

Clarke, who has since bought two more horses, said: "That was absolutely marvellous. It was a surprise when he won at Bangor and we never anticipated this.

"I used to go to the races back in the 60s and 70s and it was a case of now or never for owning a horse. I wish I was a little younger to celebrate it all but I'm delighted we took the plunge. I seem to tremble and go all nervous when he wins – it's a great thrill."

Clarke was flanked in the winner's enclosure by her son Chris and daughter Vicky, who said: "We just wanted the joy of owning a horse but what he is doing is out of this world. It was a big jump in class and we thought if he finishes eighth we could get a little bit of prize-money, but this is amazing."

Gwennie May Boy completes a double for Dan Skelton under Charlie Todd Credit: John Grossick

Gwennie May Boy sealed a double on the card for Skelton, who was successful with topweight Santos Blue in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Santos Blue stayed on best to deny Monviel by a neck under Ben Sutton, who is in contention to win the men's amateur championship this season.

Sutton, 24, said: "It was a big performance with that weight and on the heavy ground, which we were unsure about beforehand. He's so tough, tries his heart out every time and will be even better over fences next season.

"I look after him every day and that gives me an extra kick on days like this. I absolutely love him – he's a joy to be around."

Stayer to note

The Midlands National could be a target for Regal Blue next season following his victory in the 3m novice handicap chase.

Nick Scholfield's mount responded gamely to the challenge of The Changing Man to score by a length and a quarter.

Regal Blue (right): beat The Changing Man in the 3m novice handicap chase Credit: Steve Davies

Winning trainer Jonjo O'Neill said: "He might be one for the big one on this card next year. He jumps and stays and is very honest. The ground is important for him as he needs it soft."

On a different planet

Jupiter Du Gite was a particularly satisfying winner for Gary Moore and his team in the 2m4f handicap chase, with rider Niall Houlihan playing a key role on and off the track.

The Alan Jamieson-owned five-year-old was a 66-1 winner on his British debut at Newbury in December 2022 but had failed to score in six starts since prior to this six-length victory.

Hayley Moore, who was on Sky Sports Racing duty and collected the winning prizes, said: "He's an interesting character and has his own way of doing things but Niall has played a big role with him. He rides him out every day and has tried various things to try and get him to switch off.

"He has a lot of ability but it's a case of trying to get him to channel it the right way. These testing conditions really suit him."

Uttoxeter's Midlands National day crowd was up from the 2023 attendance Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Crowd up

Uttoxeter's big meeting attracted a crowd of 9,550, up 1,139 from last year and including 90 on-course bookmakers.

