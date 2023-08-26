Dream send-off for Andrea Atzeni as Lezoo completes remarkable treble for Ralph Beckett and Marc Chan

Andrea Atzeni's farewell to British racing went as scripted when his final ride Lezoo landed the featured Listed Hopeful Stakes on the July course to complete a remarkable treble around Britain for Ralph Beckett and Marc Chan.

The 7-4 favourite was the final leg of a trio of black-type winners for the trainer and owner, which also included Group 2 scorers Kinross (City of York) and Angel Bleu (Celebration Mile, Goodwood).

There was reason for Lezoo being Atzeni's final ride, and he said: "I half expected Lezoo would win, which is why I told my agent not to book me rides in the last two races as I wanted to go out on a high. It was the perfect race for her and perfect ground, although the heavy shower meant she was wheel-spinning a bit."

Atzeni leaves Britain to take up a six-month contract to ride in Hong Kong on Sunday evening, and he said: "I've been here for 17 years and it's hitting me now that I'm travelling tomorrow, but I'm excited to be going."

Joy for the Wards

The win of Woodhay Wonder in the Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes proved a Ward affair, as the winner is trained by Tom Ward and half-owned by his father Toby

The daughter of Tamayuz cut through the heavy rain that started to fall before the 6f contest and used the far rail as her guide to score at 14-1 under PJ McDonald.

Woodhay Wonder cost 26,000gns and won just short of double that here in accounting for Geologist to score by half a length.

Woodhay Wonder and PJ McDonald

Ward jnr said: "She's always shown a lot at home, but this was the first time she has had a truly run race. She's got some black type already and I've always been hopeful she would win a Listed or Group 3 race. We could have a look at the Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury if it doesn't come too soon."

Just like his dad

John and Thady Gosden registered their first two-year-old winner of the year on turf when Eben Shaddad made an impressive start to his career in the opening 6f novice.

Five years on from his sire Calyx winning on his introduction over the same trip at this venue, the €190,000 breeze-up purchase scored impressively under Benoit de la Sayette.

Eben Shaddad and Benoit de la Sayette after winning the opener

The 4-1 winner is entered in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October, and he put up a very polished performance here in scoring by three and three-quarter lengths.

Garry Rothwell, assistant to the Gosdens, said: "That was a good performance considering he had to stand in the gate for a while and he was a bit green when he came off the bridle. I liked the way he hit the line and Benoit was delighted with him."

Eben Shaddad was cut to 33-1 from 66-1 for the Dewhurst by Paddy Power, and Rothwell added: "We had a two-year-old winner on the all-weather a while ago, but we've yet to push too many buttons at home with the rest of them. Hopefully there should be a few to look forward to for the autumn."

Dubai dream

Connections of Sea Stone have next year's Dubai Carnival in mind after the improving stayer registered his first win on turf in the 1m6f handicap to complete a double for Benoit de la Sayette

The four-year-old was backing up a recent win over 2m at Kempton and could well run again before he is packed off to Dubai.

Successful trainer Ismail Mohammed said: "He's rated 83 and needs to be over 90 for Dubai. Hopefully he could develop enough to run in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup on World Cup night."

Read these next:

'I'm milking every moment' - Frankie Dettori wins on his 'favourite horse in training' Kinross on likely last day at York

'I've never known a purple patch like this' - Angel Bleu helps Ralph Beckett team to an awesome August

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.