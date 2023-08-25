Angel Bleu flies home up the rail to deny Knight in Celebration Mile thriller at Goodwood

Angel Bleu produced a power-packed finish up the rail to get up late under Hector Crouch in the Group 2 Celebration Mile.

With habitual front-runner Random Harvest unable to show her usual gate speed it was Holguin who made the running, with favourite Epictetus, Knight and Angel Bleu happy to take a lead in behind.

With Epictetus dropping away disappointingly from the two-furlong pole it was Knight who forged his way to front inside the final furlong, with Angel Bleu stuck in a pocket with nowhere to go.

Crouch took his mount to the inside of the front-running Holguin and unleashed Angel Bleu up the rail, to get up close to home.

