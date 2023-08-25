Racing Post logo
14:40 Goodwood

Angel Bleu flies home up the rail to deny Knight in Celebration Mile thriller at Goodwood

Angel Bleu strides to success in the Group 2 Unibet Vintage Stakes
Angel Bleu: won for the second time at Goodwood
7 ran
14:40 Goodwood 1m Flat, Group 2
Distance: 1m Class: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Angel Bleu
    9/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Knight
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Charyn
    4/1

Angel Bleu produced a power-packed finish up the rail to get up late under Hector Crouch in the Group 2 Celebration Mile.

With habitual front-runner Random Harvest unable to show her usual gate speed it was Holguin who made the running, with favourite Epictetus, Knight and Angel Bleu happy to take a lead in behind.

With Epictetus dropping away disappointingly from the two-furlong pole it was Knight who forged his way to front inside the final furlong, with Angel Bleu stuck in a pocket with nowhere to go.

Crouch took his mount to the inside of the front-running Holguin and unleashed Angel Bleu up the rail, to get up close to home.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 26 August 2023Last updated 15:00, 26 August 2023
14:40 GoodwoodPlay
