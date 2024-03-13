Captain Guinness and Rachael Blackmore pick up the pieces in Champion Chase after 2-9 El Fabiolo is pulled up

Captain Guinness won the Queen Mother Champion Chase from the Willie Mullins-trained Gentleman De Mee after red-hot favourite El Fabiolo was pulled up following a bad mistake.

El Fabiolo was sent off 2-9 with expectations high he would provide Mullins with his 100th winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, on the fence away from the stands, El Fabiolo knocked the top of the obstacle and sprawled on landing. He was quickly pulled up by jockey Paul Townend but walked back.

Mullins said: “Gentleman De Mee’s run a cracker and I’m delighted for Henry [de Bromhead] and Rachael [Blackmore].

“El Fabiolo got very low over a few of them. I know he was a little bit chancey before but I was very concerned. He then jumped the last one good but then he stood too far back. It was disappointing.”

With El Fabiolo out, the Champion Chase suddenly became a completely different race. Edwardstone led the horses over the fences at a rapid pace and, one by one, his opponents dropped away. However, this effort took its toll on Edwardstone and he fell at the penultimate fence.

Captain Guinness and Rachael Blackmore after winning the Champion Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Instead, the closing stages were fought out by Captain Guinness, who was tiring and lonely in front, and Gentleman De Mee, who threatened to become the 100th festival winner for Mullins instead. However, jockey Rachael Blackmore was able to keep Captain Guinness going to take the victory.

She said: "He travelled incredibly and he jumped really well, but it felt like a long hill today. It’s incredible. I’m so pleased for his owner as he’s been knocking on the door in these big races but this is the biggest of his division."

The win was Captain Guinness's first at Grade 1 level and his owner Declan Landy was lost for words. He said: "I'm absolutely shocked and delighted as well. I was just watching Captain Guinness and I couldn't believe El Fabiolo came down, I'm totally shocked."

Trainer Henry de Bromhead was saddling his second winner of the week, after Slade Steel landed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and the Champion Chase for the fourth time following wins for Sizing Europe, Special Tiara and Put The Kettle On.

"I've never known Declan lost for words!" De Bromhead said. "You knew the race had opened right up after El Fabiolo fell and we felt we had a right chance then. It's just amazing."

